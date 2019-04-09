CityLab Daily: Welcome to the Radical Suburbs

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

In the 1920s, each weekday morning before dawn, the residents of a New Jersey neighborhood would get out of bed and begin their long commute into the city. They climbed on a bus that took them a few miles to the nearest train station. Then they boarded the train to New York. Their clothes were scruffy, and they argued about politics in a mix of Yiddish and English. Other passengers shifted in their seats uncomfortably. They were anarchists—and suburbanites.

In my new book Radical Suburbs (released today by Belt Publishing), I write about this anarchist colony in Piscataway, New Jersey, and five other communities on the outskirts of American cities that flout our preconceptions of what suburbia looks like and who lives there. Such as: a religious commune that practiced small-scale socialism. A utopian town built under the New Deal to bring high-quality public housing to Americans. And a ’50s subdivision built by a civil-rights activist to promote racial integration.