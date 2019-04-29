CityLab Daily: Alternative Homeownership, Explained

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Game of homes: Most Americans approach the housing market as a choice between either renting or owning. But there’s a third way: the shared-equity model. This alternative form of ownership offers benefits that traditional markets cannot, such as allowing for long-term housing affordability and letting low- and moderate-income families build equity. Shared equity comes in a few different forms, such as community land trusts and housing co-ops.
By either selling and renting units on land owned by community nonprofits or selling shares of a co-owned building, these tools create opportunities to take housing out of the speculative market, and to serve people shut out of traditional markets. In the latest edition of our explanatory series, CityLab University, Benjamin Schneider explains the history of shared-equity housing in the United States and how it works, and imagines how it could become a bigger part of the housing ecosystem. Today on CityLab: How Land Trusts and Co-ops Work
The neighborhood is mostly black. The home buyers are mostly white. (New York Times)
Millennials killed the mall, but Gen Z might save it (Bloomberg)
Marriott poised to become first hotel company to take on Airbnb in home-rental business (Wall Street Journal)
Automation changed how pilots fly planes. Now the same must happen with cars. (Jalopnik)
A federal program was established to help disadvantaged areas. That’s not where most of the money goes. (Washington Post)
Innisfil, Ontario, decided to partially subsidize ride-hailing trips rather than pay for a public bus system. It worked so well that now they have to raise fares and cap rides.
Community land trusts and housing co-ops are alternative forms of homeownership that often serve those shut out by traditional markets.
A private company plans to break ground on a bullet train between Houston and Dallas in 2019. But opponents of the project have a new argument.
Five years after the Michigan city was hit with its public health emergency, there’s good news—and signs of an entrepreneurial resurgence—coming out of Flint.
Raising the minimum wage helps low-paid workers without damaging the broader economy, the authors of two new research papers find.