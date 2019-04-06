Navigator: Bouncing Off The Walls

In Welcome to Your World: How the Built Environment Shapes Our Lives, Sarah Williams Goldhagen argues that how we embody space affects how we think about the world, and ourselves. Architecture shapes our psychology, our behavior, and our thoughts. Given that, what happens when we live in the vicinity of a particularly significant wall—say, a border wall? Especially now, when the world has more border walls than ever before in modern history, what psychological and cultural relationships do these structures forge with the people who live in their shadows?
In The New Yorker, Jessica Wapner explores research on the effect of border walls on peoples’ minds. Border walls are typically built to separate a designated “us” from a “them.” With that division often come stresses, severed connections, and surveillance. That’s why people living near the “peace lines” in Northern Ireland reported higher anxiety. One psychiatrist dubbed the rise in ambient paranoia among those living along the Berlin Wall the “wall disease.”
“It takes a siege mentality to build a wall,” Wapner concludes. “Once it’s built, those in its shadow end up feeling more besieged.”
On the other hand, the wall itself can be the physical symbol of a cultural shift—or the solidification of an existing cultural imperative, writes Francisco Cantú in a separate piece in The New Yorker. In the case of America, the impetus to erect a border wall marks the end of one of the country’s most powerful myths—the idea “ofmen and women seeking freedom along a vast frontier, a space for reinvention, unburdened by society, history, and one’s own past.”
Tanvi Misra is a staff writer for CityLab covering immigrant communities, housing, economic inequality, and culture. She also authors Navigator, a weekly newsletter for urban explorers (subscribe here). Her work also appears in The Atlantic, NPR, and BBC.