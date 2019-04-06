Navigator: Bouncing Off The Walls

Hello and welcome back to Navigator!

Lately, I’ve been thinking a lot about walls.

In Welcome to Your World: How the Built Environment Shapes Our Lives, Sarah Williams Goldhagen argues that how we embody space affects how we think about the world, and ourselves. Architecture shapes our psychology, our behavior, and our thoughts. Given that, what happens when we live in the vicinity of a particularly significant wall—say, a border wall? Especially now, when the world has more border walls than ever before in modern history, what psychological and cultural relationships do these structures forge with the people who live in their shadows?

In The New Yorker, Jessica Wapner explores research on the effect of border walls on peoples’ minds. Border walls are typically built to separate a designated “us” from a “them.” With that division often come stresses, severed connections, and surveillance. That’s why people living near the “peace lines” in Northern Ireland reported higher anxiety. One psychiatrist dubbed the rise in ambient paranoia among those living along the Berlin Wall the “wall disease.”