CityLab Daily: A Call for Cities to ‘Design Against Extinction’

Monarch-itecture: In June, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is expected to decide whether the monarch butterfly will be protected under the Endangered Species Act. No matter what the official decision is, it’s clear the insects already face an array of existential threats. One such threat is habitat loss due to pesticides and urban development—and there’s actually quite a bit that architects and cities can do to reverse some of this damage.
St. Louis, for example, has dedicated acres of public space to making monarch-friendly gardens, while also hosting free seed giveaways and plant sales to get the community involved. A new exhibit in New York, meanwhile, shows how a building wall can act as a vertical meadow and butterfly sanctuary. “Every stem adds up, so by planting even small gardens, urban areas can have great collective impact,” says one education coordinator for the Monarch Joint Venture, which wants to encourage architects and planners to “design against extinction.” Today on CityLab: Making Urban Space for Monarch Butterflies
Boston readers, we’re hosting an event for you later this month on the secret history of Boston’s suburbs. Join us Wednesday, May 29, at 730 Tavern, Kitchen & Patio in Cambridge to hear CityLab Senior Editor Amanda Kolson Hurley tell stories about the nearby communities featured in her new book, Radical Suburbs.
While suburbs get stereotyped as dull, two places featured in her book—Six Moon Hill and Five Fields—were far from it. Amanda will join a moderator from DigBoston in a conversation about the local history and what today’s suburbs can learn from these past examples. Doors open at 6 p.m. and program begins at 6:30 p.m. We’ll leave time to network and make new friends! Tickets are free, but registration is required here.
Florida politicians may expunge an old law that gives Disney World the right to build its own nuclear plant. But they probably don’t need to bother.
A study finds that the more beautiful a city is, the more successful it is at attracting jobs and new residents, including highly educated and affluent ones.
NIMBY backlash is complicating the next generation of wireless internet technology, with recent help from the California Supreme Court.
This year-long journey across the U.S. keeps you at consistent high temperatures.
The vast Bethlehem Steel mill in Sparrows Point outside Baltimore once employed 30,000 workers. Now it’s on the brink of something new.