CityLab Daily: A Mayor’s Obsession With the City’s Image

What We’re Following

Be more: In 2016, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh came into office with a background in public relations and a promise to “change the narrative” of the city—a salient focus after the unrest that followed Freddie Gray’s death in 2015. As she resigned last week, it became clear that storytelling may indeed be the central theme of her time in office. A scandal unfolded around her series of self-published children’s books, prompting a corruption probe and a federal raid on her home and office.

Even before the scandal broke, the portrait of dysfunction during her administration was pretty damning, as the stubborn problems of violence, poverty, and policing persisted. In her resignation statement on Thursday, she apologized for the harm she did to “the image of the city of Baltimore.” CityLab executive editor David Dudley writes, “To the end, it was the well-being of the brand that seemed to consume her, not the city itself.” Today on CityLab: Where Will Baltimore’s Story Go Next?