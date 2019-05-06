CityLab Daily: A Mayor’s Obsession With the City’s Image

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.
***
Be more: In 2016, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh came into office with a background in public relations and a promise to “change the narrative” of the city—a salient focus after the unrest that followed Freddie Gray’s death in 2015. As she resigned last week, it became clear that storytelling may indeed be the central theme of her time in office. A scandal unfolded around her series of self-published children’s books, prompting a corruption probe and a federal raid on her home and office.
Even before the scandal broke, the portrait of dysfunction during her administration was pretty damning, as the stubborn problems of violence, poverty, and policing persisted. In her resignation statement on Thursday, she apologized for the harm she did to “the image of the city of Baltimore.” CityLab executive editor David Dudley writes, “To the end, it was the well-being of the brand that seemed to consume her, not the city itself.” Today on CityLab: Where Will Baltimore’s Story Go Next?
It doesn’t get much more “yes in my backyard” than an accessory-dwelling unit, but getting your neighbors to see how this affordable housing option might work can be difficult. As Los Angeles’s recent regulatory changes make these backyard homes more plausible, an urban-design nonprofit has developed renderings like the one above to illustrate how small-scale homes could fit into a landscape dominated by single-family homes. Read about the one-stop shop for affordable backyard homes in Los Angeles.
The arc of legal weed bends toward injustice (Next City)
Lyft says it’s “not in the transportation business” so disability law doesn’t apply (Gizmodo)
The future of housing looks nothing like today’s housing (Fast Company)
What happens to a factory town when the factory leaves? (New York Times Magazine)
The big business of loneliness (Vox)
Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.
Across the United States, there are fewer states gaining brainpower than draining it, according to a new report from the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee.
To be an off-season caretaker of Bodie, California (winter population: 5), you need a high tolerance for cold, solitude, and two-hour grocery runs.
Innisfil, Ontario, decided to partially subsidize ride-hailing trips rather than pay for a public bus system. It worked so well that now they have to raise fares and cap rides.
Jakarta has 10 million people and is sinking faster than any other city in the world. But there are other factors involved in its relocation plan.
A new program in Los Angeles seeks to finance and build accessory dwellings for homeowners who agree to rent them to Section 8 voucher-holders.