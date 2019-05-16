CityLab Daily: America’s First Greenbelt May Be in Jeopardy

  1. Andrew Small

Also: Can Dallas learn to love bikes? And comparing two mayors who want to be president.

What We’re Following

Old town road: In 1958, Lexington, Kentucky, adopted the first greenbelt in the United States. It wasn’t an environmental move; instead, it was championed by the politically powerful horse industry, which found its land bumping up against a booming suburban population. But this year, after 60 years of growth, the greenbelt featured prominently in an unusually dramatic battle over the city’s comprehensive plan.

As in many other cities, the greenbelt is seen as a barrier. Housing affordability recently emerged as a major political issue locally, and many argue it’s time to tap into this undeveloped ring around the city. City planners, meanwhile, say that’s not the only option: There’s plenty of room for development inside the ring, if only the zoning would allow for it. But as the city looks forward, it’s an open question whether or not the green space can survive. Today on CityLab: America’s First Greenbelt May Be in Jeopardy

More on CityLab

Two Mayors-for-President, Head to Head

With Bill de Blasio’s 2020 bid, there are multiple sitting mayors in the crowded Democratic primary. How does NYC’s candidate compare to Pete Buttigieg?

Sarah Holder and David Montgomery

The ‘Human Archipelago’ Has No Borders

A book on global migrants and refugees by novelist Teju Cole and photographer Fazal Sheikh explores the agency and humanity of the displaced and dispossessed.

Tanvi Misra

Can Car-Crazy Dallas Learn to Love Bikes?

After a disastrous experiment with dockless bike sharing, the famously auto-centric Texas city is trying to be more friendly to bicycles and pedestrians.

Mark Dent

King’s Landing Was Always a Miserable Dump

Game of Thrones’ destruction of the capital of the Seven Kingdoms revealed a city of mean living conditions and rampant inequality.

Feargus O'Sullivan

We Turned Our Kids Into Commuters, and They Are Not Happy About It.

Children who endure long school commutes get significantly less sleep and exercise.

Richard Florida

Red-Eye Flight

Flight Tube No. 2, leading to the Hughes Wing. (TWA Hotel/David Mitchell)

Yesterday was the opening of New York’s new TWA Hotel, the long-awaited reincarnation of a 1962 airport terminal designed by midcentury master Eero Saarinen at JFK International Airport in Queens. The terminal ceased operations in 2001, but its dramatic interior is now revived as a hotel lobby.

Jetlagged customers can stay in one of the 512 rooms in two new black-glass buildings. Visitors can also enjoy a vintage airplane that’s been retrofitted into a cocktail bar, and a rooftop infinity pool that overlooks the runway. The building even got its own typeface. CityLab’s Amanda Kolson Hurley has the story: The Glamour of the Jet Age Lives on at the TWA Hotel

What We’re Reading

The U.S. has an affordable housing crisis. Here’s why (Curbed)

An apartment empire has taken thousands to eviction court in Chicago (Chicago Reader)

The electric vehicle revolution starts with the city bus (Quartz)

In the floodpath of the Rio Grande, Trump’s wall threatens to inundate communities on both sides of the border (The Texas Observer)

