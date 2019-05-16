CityLab Daily: America’s First Greenbelt May Be in Jeopardy

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Old town road: In 1958, Lexington, Kentucky, adopted the first greenbelt in the United States. It wasn’t an environmental move; instead, it was championed by the politically powerful horse industry, which found its land bumping up against a booming suburban population. But this year, after 60 years of growth, the greenbelt featured prominently in an unusually dramatic battle over the city’s comprehensive plan.

As in many other cities, the greenbelt is seen as a barrier. Housing affordability recently emerged as a major political issue locally, and many argue it’s time to tap into this undeveloped ring around the city. City planners, meanwhile, say that’s not the only option: There’s plenty of room for development inside the ring, if only the zoning would allow for it. But as the city looks forward, it’s an open question whether or not the green space can survive. Today on CityLab: America’s First Greenbelt May Be in Jeopardy