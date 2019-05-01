CityLab Daily: A Most Ambitious Pro-Pedestrian Makeover

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Brussels route: It’s quiet and calm in Brussels, and that’s no accident. Cars were already absent from the wriggling little narrow streets that wind through the city’s center, but now the city has been transforming its broad boulevards into pedestrian zones, too, making permanent spaces for people, trees, and bikes in places that were once busy crossroads. The congested capital city of Belgium is nearing completion of one of the most ambitious pro-pedestrian makeovers seen this century, on a scale rivaled only by Madrid.

CityLab’s Feargus O’Sullivan writes today that the plan could well make Brussels the international role model it deserves to be. Read Feargus’s latest story: In Car-Choked Brussels, the Pedestrians are Winning.

Over the past year, Feargus has also been charting the backlash by drivers to other European cities’ pedestrian expansions. Get the bigger picture across Europe: In Europe’s War on Cars, Drivers Fought Back

—Andrew Small