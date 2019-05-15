CityLab Daily: Communities Are Fighting 5G, Permit by Permit

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Gee you shouldn’t have: In many ways, the benefits of 5G technology are obvious: The next generation of wireless internet allows delivery of super-fast speeds. But the nimble technology calls for not-so-nimble infrastructure. It requires the installation of thick wires and other equipment on poles and buildings—and while the networks are still in their infancy, many communities around the country are already pushing back, claiming the equipment is ugly or could have other negative consequences.

Last month, a San Francisco judge ruled that aesthetic argument alone could be enough for a city to reject the placement of 5G equipment, bolstering the city attorney’s argument that it can “diminish the City’s beauty.” The ruling stands at odds with the FCC’s efforts to remove regulatory barriers, which some cities saw as an intrusion on their local power. “I don’t have an objection to 5G or deploying 5G,” one county official told CityLab’s Sarah Holder. “I just want to preserve local authority to guide the deployment.” Read Sarah’s story: 5G Has a NIMBY Problem