CityLab Daily: Uber and Lyft’s Drivers Are On Strike

Pickup line: The apps are off today as Uber and Lyft drivers hit the picket line in San Francisco, Chicago, New York, London, and other cities. In anticipation of Uber’s public filing at the end of this week, where the company is seeking a $100 billion valuation, drivers want to shift attention to their pay and work conditions. One estimate from the Economic Policy Institute last year found that after accounting for costs like vehicle expenses and health insurance, Uber drivers earn about $9.21 in hourly wages.
Today’s protest will see drivers rallying at city halls and airports to make their voices heard. But the drivers are toeing a fine line, knowing riders may be sensitive to the shutoff and that different local demands may require careful rhetoric. “We want to put the pressure on, but not to make so much of a stink that everyone hates us,” one Chicago organizer tells CityLab’s Sarah Holder. Today on CityLab: Why Uber and Lyft Drivers Are Striking
Updates: We previously reported on campaigns in Denver to decriminalize “magic mushrooms” and to let homeless people camp in public spaces. Voters appear to have rejected both initiatives (Colorado Springs Gazette).
In 1962, California purchased the land that makes up the town of Bodie, one of the most dangerous towns during the 19th century Gold Rush. Today, it’s filled with about 100 wooden buildings in the middle of the nowhere, and kept in a state of “arrested decay.” Operating now as a historical park, the town draws in about 1,000 visitors a day and requires a year-round staff. But during the cold, unplowed winters, the staff shrinks down to a five-person skeleton crew. And to be an off-season caretaker of Bodie, you need a high tolerance for cold, solitude, and two-hour grocery runs. Today on CityLab: What It’s Like to Live in a California Ghost Town
A Georgia mayor said her city isn’t ready for a black leader. A councilmember went further (Washington Post)
More than 1,000 families are still searching for homes six months after the Camp Fire (NPR)
How Pete Buttigieg became the new toast of Silicon Valley’s wealthiest donors (Vox)
Bird has a new scooter you can own... for $1,299 (The Verge)
Immigration arrests and the abandoned vans of Atlanta (New York Times)
There are “dream kitchens,” and then there’s the Frankfurt Kitchen, designed by architect Margarete Schütte-Lihotzky in 1926.
To be an off-season caretaker of Bodie, California (winter population: 5), you need a high tolerance for cold, solitude, and two-hour grocery runs.
A new analysis finds that liberalizing zoning rules and building more won’t solve the urban affordability crisis, and could exacerbate it.
Since the Great Recession, most of the nation's rural counties have struggled to recover lost jobs and retain their people.
As cities like New York move ahead with plans to charge motorists to enter certain urban areas, we need to think about the best ways to manage road tolling.