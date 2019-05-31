CityLab Daily: Why Some Americans Won’t Move, Even for a Higher Salary

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.
***
Long haul: Americans move a lot less than they used to. In fact, fewer than 10 percent of people changed their residence in 2018, marking the lowest rate since the Census Bureau started tracking mobility. Many economic explanations come to mind as to why people might be more locked in place: lack of job opportunities, a shortage of affordable housing, and less variety in salary across cities.
But a new study by the Federal Reserve finds that emotional and psychological factors may also come into play. The study even puts a price on these factors, calculating people’s “willingness to pay” for staying in place. In one example, researchers found that people would forgo a 30 percent pay raise to stay close to family and friends. As CityLab’s Richard Florida writes, “Moving is about more than finding a job or a more affordable home; it’s a highly personal decision with deep psychological costs.” Today on CityLab: Why Some Americans Won’t Move, Even for a Higher Salary
Today marks the 200th anniversary of Walt Whitman’s birth. While transcendental poetry might evoke pastoral scenes, the Long Island native was often inspired by urban life. (He even wrote an ode to the Brooklyn Ferry.) “Mannahatta,” a poem from Leaves of Grass about life on the other side of the East River, perhaps best captures the intricate ballet of the city’s streets:
The mechanics of the city, the masters, well-form’d, beautiful-faced, looking you straight in the eyes,
Trottoirs throng’d, vehicles, Broadway, the women, the shops and shows,
A million people—manners free and superb—open voices—hospitality—the most courageous and friendly young men,
City of hurried and sparkling waters! city of spires and masts!
City nested in bays! my city!
Read the full poem here.
Madrid could become the first European city to scrap its low-emissions zone (The Guardian)
The California housing crisis is generational warfare (Slate)
New York transit edges into a world without MetroCards (Wired)
State transportation departments need to give up on cars (Curbed)
Convincing people to live greener lives makes them less likely to support real climate policy (Fast Company)
Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.
The near-absence of public garbage bins in cities like Tokyo is both a security measure and a reflection of a cultural aversion to littering.
Sorting through used electronics is a livelihood for many in the Agbogbloshie area, but toxic e-waste poses serious health risks.
This year-long journey across the U.S. keeps you at consistent high temperatures.
A new study identifies powerful psychological factors that connect people to places, and that mean more to them than money.
In southwest Connecticut, the gap between rich and poor is wider than anywhere else in the country. Invisible walls created by local zoning boards and the state government block affordable housing and, by extension, the people who need it.