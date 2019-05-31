CityLab Daily: Why Some Americans Won’t Move, Even for a Higher Salary

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

What We’re Following

Long haul: Americans move a lot less than they used to. In fact, fewer than 10 percent of people changed their residence in 2018, marking the lowest rate since the Census Bureau started tracking mobility. Many economic explanations come to mind as to why people might be more locked in place: lack of job opportunities, a shortage of affordable housing, and less variety in salary across cities.

But a new study by the Federal Reserve finds that emotional and psychological factors may also come into play. The study even puts a price on these factors, calculating people’s “willingness to pay” for staying in place. In one example, researchers found that people would forgo a 30 percent pay raise to stay close to family and friends. As CityLab’s Richard Florida writes, “Moving is about more than finding a job or a more affordable home; it’s a highly personal decision with deep psychological costs.” Today on CityLab: Why Some Americans Won’t Move, Even for a Higher Salary