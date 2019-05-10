CityLab Daily: A Bike Trail From Sea to Shining Sea

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Nature’s bike lane: If you’ve ever imagined calling it quits and just biking across the U.S., the Great American Rail-Trail may be just what you’re looking for. Once it’s finished, that is. This week, the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy revealed its preferred route for a coast-to-coast trail that traces old railroad routes from Washington, D.C., to Seattle—traversing 12 states and about 3,700 miles. There are about 90 gaps in that trail route, with the most substantial links missing in Montana, Wyoming, and Nebraska. All told, it could take another decade or two to complete the trail (so don’t give your two-weeks notice just yet).

The rail-trail nonprofit hopes that outlining this broad vision can make it more possible to connect the smaller existing trails. As local and state governments complete their part of the route, they could see whole towns become an attraction, generating tourism along the way. And even if you don’t have wild-eyed dreams of a cross-country bike trip, the gentle grade of these former railroad corridors could make the trails an amenity for people of all ages and abilities. Read my latest story: The Great American Rail-Trail Is Really Coming