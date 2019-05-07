CityLab Daily: Tenants Fight Back Against Facial Recognition

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Face the facts: Last year, the landlord of a large rent-stabilized apartment building in Brooklyn informed tenants about plans for a new security system that would replace key fobs with a facial recognition software. The plan didn’t sit well with residents, and prompted a lawsuit arguing that the technology violates the terms of their lease agreement. Along with a residents’ protest last week, it’s the first visible opposition in New York City to the deployment of such technology in the residential realm.

With security guards and several cameras, the residents—most of whom are people of color and female—say they already feel heavily watched. They worry the facial recognition technology not only will have a chilling effect on residents, but also on people who visit them. “We’re saying we don’t want this; we’ve had enough,” one longtime resident and tenant organizer tells CityLab’s Tanvi Misra. “We should not feel like we’re in a prison to enter into our homes.” Read her story: The Tenants Fighting Back Against Facial Recognition Technology