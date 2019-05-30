CityLab Daily: A Tourist Hotspot Begs Travelers to Show Some Respect

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Damage control: What’s a city to do when its efforts to attract tourists are too successful? In traditionally laid-back Amsterdam, locals’ patience is wearing thin with a spike in tourism and disruptive visitors who are just there to party. The city is trying to get things under control: It removed its “I Amsterdam” sign that became an Instagram hit, and it banned tours of the Red Light District because people were coming to gawk. “You could say quality tourism people travel because they’re inquisitive and want to learn,” says a founder of an Amsterdam tourism think tank. “Unfortunately, that kind of tourism is on the downward trend.”

But official efforts to stem the tide aren’t all working in concert. On one hand, the city has tried to restrict Airbnb rentals and hotel construction, and the country’s tourism board has even decided it will no longer promote the capital as a destination. Meanwhile, airports are due for a massive expansion and a vast new terminal for cruise ships is in the works, setting the stage for further inflating the tourist bubble. Today on CityLab, Feargus O’Sullivan reports: A Tourist Hotspot Begs Travelers to Show Some Respect