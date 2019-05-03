CityLab Daily: One Way to Make Scooters Less Dangerous

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

What We’re Following

Where’s your head at: When shared scooters descended on American city streets, we heard plenty of stories of rides gone wrong. Without data, though, it’s been hard to tell how many riders were really getting injured, or what safety lessons might follow. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is offering a glimpse of how riders are getting hurt—and this much-awaited study comes with one piece of obvious advice: Wear a helmet.

Of the 271 riders identified identified for potential injuries, about 45 percent involved some form of head injury. Less than 1 percent of riders were wearing a helmet. While that may be the most striking finding (sparking the classic helmet debate), other safety factors are at play, too, including poor road conditions and inexperienced first-time riders. That could suggest the landscape of scooter injuries will change as more people get familiar with them. Today on CityLab, Sarah Holder reports: Scooters Wouldn’t Be So Dangerous If You Just Wore a Helmet