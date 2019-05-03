CityLab Daily: One Way to Make Scooters Less Dangerous

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.
***
Where’s your head at: When shared scooters descended on American city streets, we heard plenty of stories of rides gone wrong. Without data, though, it’s been hard to tell how many riders were really getting injured, or what safety lessons might follow. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is offering a glimpse of how riders are getting hurt—and this much-awaited study comes with one piece of obvious advice: Wear a helmet.
Of the 271 riders identified identified for potential injuries, about 45 percent involved some form of head injury. Less than 1 percent of riders were wearing a helmet. While that may be the most striking finding (sparking the classic helmet debate), other safety factors are at play, too, including poor road conditions and inexperienced first-time riders. That could suggest the landscape of scooter injuries will change as more people get familiar with them. Today on CityLab, Sarah Holder reports: Scooters Wouldn’t Be So Dangerous If You Just Wore a Helmet
Here’s a potential craft idea for anyone who has cried out for historic preservation in vain: a tissue-box replica of a demolished building. Buffalo-based artist Kurt Treeby has been making mini-recreations of razed or altered architectural wonders, using tissues to add an extra layer of meaning through their association with mourning. Inspired by his fascination with Buffalo’s decision to raze a Frank Lloyd Wright office building in the 1950s, Treeby has created yarn imitations of demolished buildings, from Paul Rudolph’s Shoreline Apartments to Marcel Breuer’s Whitney Museum to the postmodern Best store shown above. CityLab’s Mark Byrnes spoke with Treeby to get the yarn about how these boxes came to be. Read: A Tissue for Your Favorite Demolished Building
Manufacturing can’t create enough jobs. Infrastructure can. (New York Times)
Uber is going public. What better time to talk about climate change? (The Verge)
When Beverly Hills is worried about gentrification, it’s time to define the term (Slate)
Renewables just generated more electricity than coal for the first time in the U.S. (Quartz)
Can an art collective become the Disney of the experience economy? (New York Times)
Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.
Innisfil, Ontario, decided to partially subsidize ride-hailing trips rather than pay for a public bus system. It worked so well that now they have to raise fares and cap rides.
The two pillars of American housing policy are fundamentally at odds.
Using technology currently in development, AC units in skyscrapers and homes could get turned into machines that pull carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere.
Denver led the nation in cannabis reform. Initiative 301 seeks to do the same with psilocybin, the active ingredient in hallucinogenic mushrooms.
Across the United States, there are fewer states gaining brainpower than draining it, according to a new report from the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee.