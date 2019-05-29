CityLab Daily: Young People’s Love of Cities Isn’t A Passing Fad

  1. Andrew Small

Also: Elon Musk’s loop makes perfect sense for Las Vegas, and Paris wants to overhaul a notoriously congested highway.

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Old kids on the block: For 30 years now, young people have played a starring role in the back-to-the-city movement. But as young Gen X-ers and Millennials took a greater interest in urban life than older generations, demographic experts wondered if it would last, or if they would find their way to the suburbs as they got older.

Well, they are getting older, and new evidence suggests their preference for cities isn’t wearing off. A new study finds that some of the youngest members of the Gen X—the ones who kicked off the urban revival in the 1990s—have stayed closer to downtowns in American cities as they’ve aged. For Millennials, the pattern is even more pronounced. But the trends have come at different paces in different cities, and access to urban amenities and transit play a greater role in attracting people today than they did when the city movement first kicked off. Today on CityLab, Richard Florida digs into the latest findings: Young People’s Love of Cities Isn’t A Passing Fad

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

Elon Musk’s $49 Million Las Vegas Loop Makes Perfect Sense—for Las Vegas

The Boring Company will develop an underground “people mover” for the Las Vegas Convention Center that’s more marketing flash than public transit.

Laura Bliss

Traffic Is Unbearable on Paris's Beltway. The Fix? Remove Lanes.

The city wants to turn the Boulevard Périphérique, one of Europe’s most congested highways, into a slower, smaller, and greener “urban boulevard.”

Feargus O'Sullivan

Here’s How Much Airbnb Is Lowering Hotel Prices and Occupancy

The number of Airbnb properties has exploded since its founding in 2008. A hospitality management expert looks at how this has hurt hotels.

Tarik Dogru

This Summer, Keep the Damn Door Closed

Businesses that air condition the sidewalk are on alert.

Laura Bliss

Getting the Wright Look

Wright's Butterfly Wing Bridge, designed in 1953 for San Francisco. (David Romero)

When Frank Lloyd Wright died in 1959, he left behind over 600 unrealized designs and a fiercely devoted fanbase. One of those fans, Spanish architect David Romero, has been using advanced 3-D representation to transform those visions into life-like renderings. To achieve such detail, Romero considers not only Wright’s drawings, but also any relevant photography, historical context, and built references for each rendering. “I would love to model all of Wright's work, but it is immense,” he says. “I do not know if during all my life I will have time.” CityLab’s Nicole Javorsky has the story: Bringing New Life to Frank Lloyd Wright’s Lost Design

What We’re Reading

Are waterfront hotels ready for climate change? (Curbed)

Britain vowed big changes after Grenfell Tower burned. Why are thousands stuck in firetraps? (New York Times)

After Paradise, living with fire means redefining resilience (NPR)

“Co-living” is the new “having roommates” (Vox)

Transportation Secretary Chao pledged to divest from a construction company doing business with the government. She didn’t. (Slate)

Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. A photo of police officers sealing off trash bins prior to the Tokyo Marathon in Tokyo in 2015.
    Life

    Carefully, Japan Reconsiders the Trash Can

    The near-absence of public garbage bins in cities like Tokyo is both a security measure and a reflection of a cultural aversion to littering.

    1. Allan Richarz
  2. Transportation

    Elon Musk’s $49 Million Las Vegas Loop Makes Perfect Sense—for Las Vegas

    The Boring Company will develop an underground “people mover” for the Las Vegas Convention Center that’s more marketing flash than public transit.

    1. Laura Bliss
  3. A photo of a Family Mart convenience store in Japan.
    Life

    The Language Debate Inside Japan's Convenience Stores

    Throughout Japan, store clerks and other service industry workers are trained to use the elaborate honorific speech called “manual keigo.” But change is coming.

    1. Allan Richarz
  4. Environment

    A 13,235-Mile Road Trip for 70-Degree Weather Every Day

    This year-long journey across the U.S. keeps you at consistent high temperatures.

    1. John Metcalfe
  5. a photo of traffic on the ring road outside Paris.
    Transportation

    Traffic Is Unbearable on Paris's Beltway. The Fix? Remove Lanes.

    The city wants to turn the Boulevard Périphérique, one of Europe’s most congested highways, into a slower, smaller, and greener “urban boulevard.”

    1. Feargus O'Sullivan
Maps
Click Here
Newsletters
Click Here
Facebook
Click Here
Skip to content
Popular Now on CityLab »