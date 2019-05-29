CityLab Daily: Young People’s Love of Cities Isn’t A Passing Fad

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Old kids on the block: For 30 years now, young people have played a starring role in the back-to-the-city movement. But as young Gen X-ers and Millennials took a greater interest in urban life than older generations, demographic experts wondered if it would last, or if they would find their way to the suburbs as they got older.

Well, they are getting older, and new evidence suggests their preference for cities isn’t wearing off. A new study finds that some of the youngest members of the Gen X—the ones who kicked off the urban revival in the 1990s—have stayed closer to downtowns in American cities as they’ve aged. For Millennials, the pattern is even more pronounced. But the trends have come at different paces in different cities, and access to urban amenities and transit play a greater role in attracting people today than they did when the city movement first kicked off. Today on CityLab, Richard Florida digs into the latest findings: Young People’s Love of Cities Isn’t A Passing Fad