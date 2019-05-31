Navigator: Racing Against Time

“Oh dear! Oh dear! I shall be too late!"

I liken myself to the White Rabbit in Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, in that I always feel like I’m in a race against time. It’s perhaps most evident when I travel.

The closest I’ve ever been to missing a flight was in 2009, when my dad and I were traveling from Washington, D.C., to Hong Kong. We had a layover in New York City, and our plane ended up circling in the air for three hours because of visibility issues. The clock was ticking as soon as we landed; we were told our connecting flight was taking off in five minutes—and our gate was on the other side of the airport.

Everything seemed to move in slow motion as we raced past unhurried travelers and boarded a shuttle whose driver was oblivious to our plight. We made our flight, but mostly because the attendants convinced the pilots to hold the plane for us. As we boarded, though, the glares from our fellow passengers burned through to our souls. I can tell you with confidence that neither my dad nor I found any joy in that situation.