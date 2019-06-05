CityLab Daily: 2020 Candidates Keep Talking About Housing

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Housework: The first Democratic presidential debates are still three weeks away, but candidates are already sharing their to-do lists on a major 2020 campaign issue: housing. The latest plan, released today by Senator Cory Booker, comes with a central promise of a monthly tax refund to help anyone paying more than 30 percent of their income on rent. His campaign estimates that such a tax credit could help about 57 million rent-burdened Americans.

Beyond that, Booker’s plan is a grab bag of affordable housing policies, including anti-discrimination laws, a right-to-counsel fund for evictions, and even “baby bonds” to provide future housing down payments. It all goes to show how far-reaching the effects of the affordable housing crisis are in Americans’ daily lives. And as fellow contenders like senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren pitch similar proposals, it’s becoming clear that Democratic candidates think that talking about affordable housing might make them stand out to voters in a crowded field. CityLab’s Kriston Capps has the story: The 2020 Candidates Keep Talking About Affordable Housing