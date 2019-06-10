CityLab Daily: Can Co-Living Cool Down a Hot Rental Market?

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Cool it down: Can communal living cool down a hot rental market? In downtown San Jose, California, an 18-story building is set to be the biggest attempt at a co-living mega-dorm ever conceived. It’s in a city that tops the lists of highest-value housing markets and highest-income earners, with average rents reaching $2,700. The hope is that this project takes a step toward making a more affordable city, and that Millennial living preferences can help it get there.

The San Jose city council even created a whole new zoning category—“co-living”—for the development. With construction set to start this fall, it’s another example of how the Silicon Valley city’s approach to housing has been, by necessity, “try anything.” “We struggle so greatly just to get a shovel in the ground to get housing in the city,” says San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo. “The fact that the developer had found an approach that could get housing built was a good enough signal to me that we should get any obstacles out of the way.” CityLab’s Sarah Holder has the story: The Largest Co-Living Building in the World Is Coming to San Jose