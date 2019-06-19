CityLab Daily: How Far Will Google's Billion-Dollar Housing Plan Go?

Google home: On Tuesday, Google announced the single largest commitment by a private employer to address the Bay Area’s affordable housing crisis. Its plan: Invest a billion dollars in land and money to construct housing over the next decade. The effort is unique not just for its size, but for its focus on land: The bulk of the investment comes from repurposing company property for residential use, turning parts of its office campuses into new homes. While many employers in Silicon Valley have begun to build housing for their own workers, Google’s would be the first to unlock its land to house the general public.

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here .

The company’s other redevelopment proposals suggest this pledge could follow its pattern of building high-density, mixed-use developments, combating sprawl in a region where tech companies have been criticized for putting pressure on housing and commuting. Google will likely still face opposition from NIMBY groups that have slowed building before, but the tech giant’s more direct role is a hopeful sign for housing advocates. As one policy advisor to the region’s companies puts it, “When most in the Bay Area cry ‘Not In My Backyard,’ Google is saying ‘Yes, In Our Own Yard.’” CityLab’s Laura Bliss has the story: Google’s $1 Billion Housing Pledge Is All About the Land

—Andrew Small

More on CityLab

Why Landlords File for Eviction (Hint: It’s Usually Not to Evict) Most of the time, a new study finds, landlords file for eviction because it tilts the power dynamic in their favor—not because they want to eject their tenants. Rebecca Gale

Paris Wants to Grow ‘Urban Forests’ at Famous Landmarks The city plans to fill some small but treasured sites with trees—a climate strategy that may also change the way Paris frames its architectural heritage. Feargus O'Sullivan

Why FOMO Is the Enemy of Good Urban Mobility Policy Fear of Missing Out does not make good transportation policy. Sometimes a new bus shelter is a better investment than flashy new technology. David Zipper

Berlin Approves a Five-Year Rent Freeze Local lawmakers agreed to one of Europe’s most radical rental laws, but it sets the stage for a battle with the Germany’s national government. Feargus O'Sullivan

Julián Castro Wants to Hold Police Accountable In an interview, the presidential hopeful outlines ambitious plans for reforming immigration and policing. Adam Serwer

Dwell Informed

Attention New York readers! Join CityLab and the Museum of the City of New York tonight for a conversation about the future of cities. “Dwelling in the Future” is our final installment of the Housing Tomorrow’s City series, and features CityLab editor K.A. Dilday in conversation with a designer, an architect, an artist, and a science fiction writer about how New Yorkers might inhabit and experience the city generations from now. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. tonight. You can get tickets here.

What We’re Reading

California utility PG&E to pay $1 billion to local governments for wildfire damage (NPR)

These are the cities overtourism could threaten next (Washington Post)

How graffiti became gentrified (New Republic)

One Trump tax cut was meant to help the poor. A billionaire ended up winning big. (ProPublica)

How New York’s skyline is changing to give the wealthy a better view (New York Times)

Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.