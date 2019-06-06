CityLab Daily: How Lethal Will Future Heat Waves Be?

  1. Andrew Small

Also: What new luxury housing does to rents elsewhere, and the link between life expectancy and segregation.

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Beat the heat: As summer begins to heat up in the Northern Hemisphere, it’s worth remembering that extreme heat in the United States already causes more deaths than any other severe weather event. An estimated 1,500 people die each year because of extreme heat, and a warming world threatens to make heat waves more frequent and even deadlier. A new study puts the ambitions of the Paris Agreement in these human terms, estimating that thousands of deaths could be avoided in U.S. cities if global temperature increases are limited to 1.5 or 2 degrees Celsius.

The data isn’t meant to be a cause for despair. Instead, it should motivate city leaders to meet their climate goals, which is why the researchers chose to frame it by how many deaths can be prevented. “If you tell people things are going to be really bad, and that there’s little hope, people won’t act,” one researcher says. “But if you tell them that lives can be saved, then hopefully they will feel more optimistic and more motivated to increase climate action.” CityLab’s Linda Poon has the story: If Climate Goals Aren’t Met, Extreme Heat Will Kill Thousands in U.S. Cities

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

How Luxury Units Turn Into Affordable Housing

Building more high-end apartments doesn’t sound like a quick fix for the affordable housing crisis. But maybe you just have to look harder.

Nolan Gray

Life Expectancy Is Associated With Segregation in U.S. Cities

“Your neighborhood shouldn’t influence your odds of seeing your grandchildren grow up,” says a researcher for NYU’s new analysis of City Health Dashboard data.

Sarah Holder and David Montgomery

Are Drug Deals Via Text the Key to the Murder Decline?

A new study finds that cell phones played a significant role in reducing homicides in big cities by limiting face-to-face contact.

Richard Florida

Wells Fargo to Donate $1 Billion for Affordable Housing

Three unnamed cities are on a shortlist to score a philanthropic windfall from the Wells Fargo Foundation, the scandal-plagued megabank’s charitable arm.

Kriston Capps

How Hackers Hold a City Hostage

It’s not just Baltimore: Government agencies across the U.S. are attacked for ransom all the time.

Richard Forno

The Long Tail of War

Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

Today marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the Allied invasion of Normandy to liberate France from Nazi control. Though World War II ended decades ago, remnants of the conflict still disrupt daily life today in a surprising way: It’s still remarkably common for active, unexploded bombs to be discovered in Germany’s cities and towns.

These long-hidden weapons are turning up more and more amid a nationwide construction boom, and their discovery can force entire portions of a city to be evacuated. Last month alone, there were at least 19 bomb alerts across the country. As CityLab’s Feargus O’Sullivan writes, it’s a tribute to Germany’s bomb disposal experts that these situations can be treated as “little more than a planning and construction headache.” Read: World War II Bombs Still Pose a Threat to German Cities

Also on CityLab: Technicolor Footage of Berlin, Two Months After the End of World War II

What We’re Reading

Hispanic homebuyers are the future of the U.S. housing market (Curbed)

Uber Copter to offer flights from lower Manhattan to J.F.K. (New York Times)

After a mass shooting, Virginia is rethinking its gun laws (Mother Jones)

The most shocking stat about poverty in America is probably wrong (Slate)

Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. A rendering of a co-living building in San Jose.
    Life

    The Largest Co-Housing Building in the World Is Coming to San Jose

    The co-living startup Starcity plans to build an 800-unit, 18-story “dorm for adults” to help affordably house Silicon Valley’s booming workforce.

    1. Sarah Holder
  2. a photo of a luxury apartment building in LA
    Equity

    How Luxury Units Turn Into Affordable Housing

    Building more high-end apartments doesn’t sound like a quick fix for the affordable housing crisis. But maybe you just have to look harder.

    1. Nolan Gray
  3. A line of moving trucks outside an apartment complex
    Life

    Why Some Americans Won’t Move, Even for a Higher Salary

    A new study identifies powerful psychological factors that connect people to places, and that mean more to them than money.

    1. Richard Florida
  4. A man looks at an arriving helicopter.
    Transportation

    Uber Copter Will Only Make New York Transit Worse

    The ride-hailing company’s plan to offer Manhattan-to-JFK helicopter shuttles overshadows the public-transit alternative that would help many more travelers.

    1. John Surico
  5. Equity

    HOAs Are Popular Where Prejudice Is Strong and Government Is Weak

    A new study finds that higher percentages of wealthy, Asian, and white residents live in HOAs; and people pay a premium of about 4 percent for homes in HOAs.

    1. David Montgomery
Maps
Click Here
Newsletters
Click Here
Facebook
Click Here
Skip to content