CityLab Daily: How Lethal Will Future Heat Waves Be?

Beat the heat: As summer begins to heat up in the Northern Hemisphere, it’s worth remembering that extreme heat in the United States already causes more deaths than any other severe weather event. An estimated 1,500 people die each year because of extreme heat, and a warming world threatens to make heat waves more frequent and even deadlier. A new study puts the ambitions of the Paris Agreement in these human terms, estimating that thousands of deaths could be avoided in U.S. cities if global temperature increases are limited to 1.5 or 2 degrees Celsius.
The data isn’t meant to be a cause for despair. Instead, it should motivate city leaders to meet their climate goals, which is why the researchers chose to frame it by how many deaths can be prevented. “If you tell people things are going to be really bad, and that there’s little hope, people won’t act,” one researcher says. “But if you tell them that lives can be saved, then hopefully they will feel more optimistic and more motivated to increase climate action.” CityLab’s Linda Poon has the story: If Climate Goals Aren’t Met, Extreme Heat Will Kill Thousands in U.S. Cities
Today marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the Allied invasion of Normandy to liberate France from Nazi control. Though World War II ended decades ago, remnants of the conflict still disrupt daily life today in a surprising way: It’s still remarkably common for active, unexploded bombs to be discovered in Germany’s cities and towns.
These long-hidden weapons are turning up more and more amid a nationwide construction boom, and their discovery can force entire portions of a city to be evacuated. Last month alone, there were at least 19 bomb alerts across the country. As CityLab’s Feargus O’Sullivan writes, it’s a tribute to Germany’s bomb disposal experts that these situations can be treated as “little more than a planning and construction headache.” Read: World War II Bombs Still Pose a Threat to German Cities
Hispanic homebuyers are the future of the U.S. housing market (Curbed)
Uber Copter to offer flights from lower Manhattan to J.F.K. (New York Times)
After a mass shooting, Virginia is rethinking its gun laws (Mother Jones)
The most shocking stat about poverty in America is probably wrong (Slate)
The co-living startup Starcity plans to build an 800-unit, 18-story “dorm for adults” to help affordably house Silicon Valley’s booming workforce.
Building more high-end apartments doesn’t sound like a quick fix for the affordable housing crisis. But maybe you just have to look harder.
A new study identifies powerful psychological factors that connect people to places, and that mean more to them than money.
The ride-hailing company’s plan to offer Manhattan-to-JFK helicopter shuttles overshadows the public-transit alternative that would help many more travelers.
A new study finds that higher percentages of wealthy, Asian, and white residents live in HOAs; and people pay a premium of about 4 percent for homes in HOAs.