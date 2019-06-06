CityLab Daily: How Lethal Will Future Heat Waves Be?

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

What We’re Following

Beat the heat: As summer begins to heat up in the Northern Hemisphere, it’s worth remembering that extreme heat in the United States already causes more deaths than any other severe weather event. An estimated 1,500 people die each year because of extreme heat, and a warming world threatens to make heat waves more frequent and even deadlier. A new study puts the ambitions of the Paris Agreement in these human terms, estimating that thousands of deaths could be avoided in U.S. cities if global temperature increases are limited to 1.5 or 2 degrees Celsius.

The data isn’t meant to be a cause for despair. Instead, it should motivate city leaders to meet their climate goals, which is why the researchers chose to frame it by how many deaths can be prevented. “If you tell people things are going to be really bad, and that there’s little hope, people won’t act,” one researcher says. “But if you tell them that lives can be saved, then hopefully they will feel more optimistic and more motivated to increase climate action.” CityLab’s Linda Poon has the story: If Climate Goals Aren’t Met, Extreme Heat Will Kill Thousands in U.S. Cities