CityLab Daily: How Should We Define the Suburbs?

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Suburban development: While most Americans live in suburbs, they also struggle to say what exactly a suburb is. At best, we know a suburb when we see one. But there’s real value to be found in crafting a standard definition of suburbia that goes beyond the leftover category between urban and rural.

Now, researchers at Harvard are aiming to do just that. By identifying three different ways to define suburbs, they reveal some conclusions about American life, including how people commute, what kind of housing they live in, and what their family structure is. And while the data confirms some common cookie-cutter assumptions, it pushes back on others in ways that are important to understanding a key battleground shaping the nation’s politics and future. CityLab’s Richard Florida shares his takeaways: How Should We Define The Suburbs?