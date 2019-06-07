CityLab Daily: Where a Census Undercount Will Hurt (or Help) Most

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

One nation, undercount: The 2020 Census is approaching fast, and the risk of an undercount is high. The salient questions now are how large the undercount could be, and who will be left out. Based on demographic changes, new census-taking technology, and the possible effects of a citizenship question, the Urban Institute has calculated which states have the highest risk of an undercount—California, Texas, New Mexico, Nevada, Georgia, New York, and Florida—and who stands to gain in the best- and worst-case scenarios.

Such a miscount could favor whites and Republican-leaning districts at the expense of younger, lower income, and black and Hispanic residents. It could also throw key federal funding formulas out of whack. Even before the Supreme Court rules on the looming citizenship question, many states are preparing for a fight to ensure a fair and accurate count. CityLab’s Kriston Capps reports: Where a Census Undercount Will Hurt (or Help) Most