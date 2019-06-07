CityLab Daily: Where a Census Undercount Will Hurt (or Help) Most

Andrew Small
One nation, undercount: The 2020 Census is approaching fast, and the risk of an undercount is high. The salient questions now are how large the undercount could be, and who will be left out. Based on demographic changes, new census-taking technology, and the possible effects of a citizenship question, the Urban Institute has calculated which states have the highest risk of an undercount—California, Texas, New Mexico, Nevada, Georgia, New York, and Florida—and who stands to gain in the best- and worst-case scenarios.
Such a miscount could favor whites and Republican-leaning districts at the expense of younger, lower income, and black and Hispanic residents. It could also throw key federal funding formulas out of whack. Even before the Supreme Court rules on the looming citizenship question, many states are preparing for a fight to ensure a fair and accurate count. CityLab’s Kriston Capps reports: Where a Census Undercount Will Hurt (or Help) Most
Stanley Tigerman, the dean of Chicago architecture, passed away this week, leaving behind a legacy that could best be described as iconoclastic. Tigerman, who died Monday at 88, is most often associated with Postmodernism, but his works ranged from the pristine international style (Chicago’s Boardwalk Apartments) to Gotham City gothic (the Chicago Bar Association building). He was a founding member of the Chicago Seven, a seminal Pomo group, as well as Archeworks, a public-interest design lab. Tigerman thrived on subversive humor—irony, playfulness, and irreverence.
His witticisms include a parking garage shaped like the front of a Rolls Royce, an Arby’s with a structuralist-expressionist touch, and a photomontage that depicted a building by Mies van der Rohe sinking like the Titanic. “It’s just a box of animal crackers,” he once told Chicago Magazine of a whimsical 1978 home that he designed in Highland Park. Tigerman’s work was cheeky, but never sacrilegious. The architect’s Jewish faith, evident in projects such as the Illinois Holocaust Museum, deeply motivated his humanist work.
The co-living startup Starcity plans to build an 800-unit, 18-story “dorm for adults” to help affordably house Silicon Valley’s booming workforce.
Building more high-end apartments doesn’t sound like a quick fix for the affordable housing crisis. But maybe you just have to look harder.
A new study identifies powerful psychological factors that connect people to places, and that mean more to them than money.
The ride-hailing company’s plan to offer Manhattan-to-JFK helicopter shuttles overshadows the public-transit alternative that would help many more travelers.
A new study finds that higher percentages of wealthy, Asian, and white residents live in HOAs; and people pay a premium of about 4 percent for homes in HOAs.