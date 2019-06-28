CityLab Daily: Do Police Have a Place at Pride?

  1. Andrew Small

Also: What’s holding electric buses back, and a look inside the job of San Francisco’s ‘night minister.’

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

It takes a Village: Fifty years ago, a police raid at the Stonewall Inn in New York City sparked a confrontation between police and the bar’s gay patrons. That conflict turned into a riot that lasted six days, and it became a watershed moment in the movement for LGBTQ rights.

Today’s Pride Parades find their origins in that moment. On the first anniversary of the Stonewall Rebellion, the first gay pride marches were held in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Chicago. They started small—just a few hundred people attended San Francisco’s march in 1970, for example. Now, with millions attending Pride Month celebrations in cities around the world, many police departments have sought to participate as a sign of support, and to have a police presence for security, given the massive crowds. But the fraught history between police and the LGBTQ community has cities and activists grappling with a tough question. Today on CityLab, Sarah Holder reports: Do Police Have a Place at Pride?

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

Why U.S. Cities Aren’t Using More Electric Buses

Two reports from the World Resource Institute look at the biggest barriers to electrifying the global bus fleet—and how cities can overcome them.

Linda Poon

A Lawyer Explains Why Electric Scooter Laws Don’t Work

Bird, Lime, and other shared micromobility services are disrupting the legal landscape, too.  

Jesse Halfon

San Francisco’s Former ‘Night Minister’ Is an Ardent Housing Advocate

A short documentary reveals how a spiritual leader walks his faith by night in a city gripped with homelessness.

Laura Bliss

Is the New Portland Building Still the Portland Building?

Michael Graves’s famous Portland Building is undergoing a renovation so extensive, it may be de-listed from the National Register of Historic Places.

Brian Libby

In L.A., a Homelessness Crisis Is ‘the Issue of Our Time

Voters say the city needs to address housing and homelessness. Will that feeling be reflected in local or national politics?

Todd S. Purdum

What We’re Reading

Chicago’s scooter pilot is off to a rough start (Chicago Tribune)

101 ways to thrive in a city with kids (Curbed)

A celebrity tower is getting some work done (New York Times)

Yes, D.C. does have a bodega culture (WAMU)

Rethinking single-family zoning is challenging the traditional ideas of the American Dream (Washington Post)

Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. a photo of a woman taking a photograph in a Shanghai skyscraper
    Design

    The 3 Pictures That Explain Everything About Smart Cities

    The vision of the technology-powered metropolis of the future is being sold with images that bear little resemblance to the real world.

    1. Kevin Rogan
  2. A photo of a fleet of electric buses in Santiago, Chile.
    Transportation

    Why U.S. Cities Aren’t Using More Electric Buses

    Two reports from the World Resource Institute look at the biggest barriers to electrifying the global bus fleet—and how cities can overcome them.

    1. Linda Poon
  3. A photo of a monarch butterfly perched on a pink flower.
    Life

    Pollinator Cities Really Could Save the Monarchs

    The milkweed needed to stabilize the country’s monarch-butterfly population thrives in metropolitan areas—especially on residential land.

    1. Sarah Holder
  4. a photo of Zurich, Switzerland
    Life

    Death to Livability!

    What does it really mean when certain kinds of cities keep getting ranked as the world’s “most livable”?

    1. Feargus O'Sullivan
  5. Life

    In Montreal, 70,000 Households Move On the Same Day

    Moving Day is a 269-year tradition in Quebec with no end in sight. It’s a most hectic experience in the province’s biggest city.

    1. Tracey Lindeman
Maps
Click Here
Newsletters
Click Here
Facebook
Click Here
×