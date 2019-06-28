CityLab Daily: Do Police Have a Place at Pride?

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

It takes a Village: Fifty years ago, a police raid at the Stonewall Inn in New York City sparked a confrontation between police and the bar’s gay patrons. That conflict turned into a riot that lasted six days, and it became a watershed moment in the movement for LGBTQ rights.



Today’s Pride Parades find their origins in that moment. On the first anniversary of the Stonewall Rebellion, the first gay pride marches were held in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Chicago. They started small—just a few hundred people attended San Francisco’s march in 1970, for example. Now, with millions attending Pride Month celebrations in cities around the world, many police departments have sought to participate as a sign of support, and to have a police presence for security, given the massive crowds. But the fraught history between police and the LGBTQ community has cities and activists grappling with a tough question. Today on CityLab, Sarah Holder reports: Do Police Have a Place at Pride?

Also: Felipe Rose—who found fame as “The Indian” from the disco-era hitmakers the Village People—spoke with CityLab to reflect Stonewall’s effect on gay life in 1970s Greenwich Village and beyond.

—Andrew Small