CityLab Daily: The Subtle Ways Cities Restrict Abortion Access

In other words, access to abortion is a brick-and-mortar fight, in addition to being an ideological one. Targeted medical regulations and even anti-abortion protesters make it difficult for reproductive health providers to find places to rent in cities. That makes matters more complicated for cities that want to protect access to abortion. CityLab’s Sarah Holder has the story: The Subtle Ways Cities are Restricting Abortion Access

Clinical language: While states are making headlines for passing some of the most blatant restrictions to abortion, cities have found ways to restrict access, too. At the local level, lawmakers tend to use a quieter avenue for regulation: zoning. Since 2013, at least nine city governments have made changes to their land use codes that either shutter clinics or restrict their operation. For people in 151 urban areas in the U.S., the nearest abortion clinic is more than hour’s drive away.

Protected Bike Lanes Are Safer for Drivers, Too A comprehensive study of crash and street design data from 12 cities finds that roads with protected bike lanes make both cycling and driving safer. Laura Bliss

In a Building Boom, German Cities Face Renewed Threats From WWII Bombs More than 60 years after the war ended, unexploded bombs are being unearthed with remarkable regularity. Feargus O'Sullivan

D.C.’s Metro Is Insanely Windy. Why? Unpredictable and sometimes alarming, the weirdly powerful winds that sometimes whip through subway stations might be explained by some basic rules of physics. Julie Bogen

Airbnb and the Unintended Consequences of 'Disruption' Tech analysts are prone to predicting utopia or dystopia. They’re worse at imagining the side effects of a firm's success. Derek Thompson

Recipe for Life

Leah Chase, America’s preeminent Creole chef, died Saturday at the age of 96. Her New Orleans restaurant, Dooky Chase’s, was in Treme, one of America’s oldest African American neighborhoods. Most famously, the restaurant provided a place for civil rights leaders—white and black—to organize in a city where Jim Crow segregation laws made such an integrated meeting illegal.

She opened the business with her husband, jazz musician Edgar “Dooky” Chase Jr., and the restaurant became a destination for musicians and politicians. It was also a cornerstone of the community. Even as economic hardship hit the neighborhood in the 1980s, Chase chose to stay put, renovating the restaurant when people told her she should move out, as her New York Times obituary notes:

“If we would have moved off this corner, this whole community would have been gone a long time ago,” she told Carol Allen, a biographer. “Running away from it isn’t going to help anything or anybody. I say like this, If you can’t take a risk, you’re wasting God’s good time on earth.”

