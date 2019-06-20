CityLab Daily: The Minimum Wage Can’t Pay for a Two-Bedroom Apartment

Andrew Small
Placed wager: If you were working a minimum-wage job in the United States and needed to rent a two-bedroom apartment, where would you go? As it turns out, that place is nowhere to be found: There’s not a single state, metro area, or county where 40 hours of work at the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour pulls in enough money to cover rent without exceeding 30 percent of income. In only 28 counties is it possible to rent a one-bedroom affordably. As the map below shows, paying the fair market rent for a two-bedroom could require working up to three full-time jobs in some places.
Those are the latest statistics from the National Low Income Housing Coalition’s annual “Out of Reach” report, which finds that the housing affordability crisis plunged to new depths in 2019. While many states and cities have higher minimum wages, none are enough to meet the housing wage without taking on a second job. This challenge isn’t restricted to the nation’s poorest: The money needed to rent a two-bedroom exceeds the average renter’s wages everywhere. CityLab’s Sarah Holder has the story: Minimum Wage Still Can’t Pay for a Two-Bedroom Apartment Anywhere
With more storms and rising seas, which cities should be saved first? (New York Times)
What it’s like to be on House Hunters—twice (Slate)
72 Philadelphia police officers just got put on desk duty over offensive social media posts (NPR)
Barbershops can be fraught for people who aren’t straight cis men. These women want to change that. (DCist)
New York expanded rent control. Will others follow suit? (Next City)
The 30th anniversary edition of the National Low Income Housing Coalition report, “Out of Reach,” shows that housing affordability is getting worse, not better.
With their invite-only policies and coworking spaces, high-end urban gyms aspire to be fitness studio, social club, and office rolled into one.
Despite the area’s progressive politics, NIMBY-minded residents in and around Boston are skilled in keeping multi-family housing at bay.
With more conservative leadership moving in after elections, the Spanish capital’s pollution-fighting regulations on private vehicles may be in danger.
Local lawmakers agreed to one of Europe’s most radical rental laws, but it sets the stage for a battle with Germany’s national government.