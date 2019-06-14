CityLab Daily: Where Renters Want to Move Next

  1. Andrew Small

Also: The safety towns where kids rule the streets, and why do parks close at night?

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Movin’ out: The rent is always cheaper on the other side. At least that appears to be the hope of many aspirational renters who search for new apartments in other cities. A new interactive from Apartment List shows where apartment hunters are looking for new digs outside of their own metro area.

Many Detroit renters are itching to leave, according to an Apartment List report that analyzes online searches. (Apartment List)

As it turns out, lots of renters are eyeing a move to Tampa, Denver, and Baltimore, while people who want to skip town are most likely from Orlando, Detroit, and San Francisco. The map offers an interesting look at a set of renters who think about moving, but it doesn’t mean they’re actually going anywhere. CityLab’s Laura Bliss explains: Where America’s Renters Want to Move Next

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

The Gig-Work Bill That Has Uber and Lyft Spooked

As California considers a gig-work bill to make ride-hailing drivers employees eligible for benefits and bargaining rights, Uber and Lyft ask for compromise.

Sarah Holder

Why Don’t Americans Use Their Parks at Night?

American cities aren’t fond of letting people use parks after dark. But there are good lifestyle, environmental, and safety reasons to reconsider.

Linda Poon

In Safety Towns and Traffic Gardens, Kids Rule the Streets

These miniature towns and roads that dot America aren’t just cute—they’ve helped teach children pedestrian and bike safety since the 1930s.

Katherine LaGrave

Why Housing Policy Feels Like Generational Warfare

To Millennials, at least.

Alexis C. Madrigal

Seniors Get Angry About Broken Promises for Affordable Housing in NYC

Mayor Bill de Blasio walked back a promise of $500 million in affordable senior housing. New York’s rapidly growing elderly population came out to protest.

Molly Keisman

Grenfell, Two Years Later

It’s been two years since the Grenfell Tower fire killed 72 people in London. Police have said they won’t consider bringing charges over the fire until the public inquiry is completed and submitted in 2021 at the earliest (Financial Times). But this week, survivors and relatives of the fire’s victims have brought a lawsuit against companies for products that fed the blaze, and they’ve chosen an unorthodox venue for the lawsuit: a Philadelphia court.

According to the New York Times, the lawyers filing the claim say they intend to link the disaster to design decisions made by three different companies based in the United States that produced cladding, insulation, and the refrigerator that ignited the blaze. While the materials themselves were manufactured in Europe, the lawsuit accuses the companies of exploiting lax English rules to sell products that would have been too flammable to sell in the U.S. CityLab context: Britain plans a memorial for Grenfell, a tragedy that’s far from over

What We’re Reading

The White House and Kim Kardashian have teamed up on a program to provide Lyft rides to former prisoners (Forbes)

Florida governor to sign anti-sanctuary city measure into law (Politico)

Ignoring warning signs of misconduct, Baltimore Police praised and promoted its Gun Trace Task Force leader (Baltimore Sun)

How Amazon cloned a neighborhood to test its delivery robots (Wired)

Wasted funds, destroyed property: How Alabama sheriffs undermined their successors after losing election (ProPublica)

Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. A cat lays flat on a bench at a park on the outskirts of Tokyo.
    Life

    Why Don't Americans Use Their Parks At Night?

    Most cities aren’t fond of letting people use parks after dark. But there are good lifestyle, environmental, and safety reasons to reconsider.

    1. Linda Poon
  2. A map of apartment searches in the U.S.
    Maps

    Where America’s Renters Want to Move Next

    A new report that tracks apartment searches between U.S. cities reveals the moving aspirations of a certain set of renters.

    1. Laura Bliss
  3. a photo of a striking Uber/Lyft driver
    Transportation

    Uber and Lyft Really Don’t Want California to Pass This Worker Rights Bill

    As California considers a gig-work bill to make ride-hailing drivers employees eligible for benefits and bargaining rights, Uber and Lyft ask for compromise.

    1. Sarah Holder
  4. a photo of yellow vest protesters in Paris, France.
    Equity

    To Understand American Political Anger, Look to ‘Peripheral France’

    French geographer Christophe Guilluy has a controversial diagnosis of working-class resentment in the age of Trump, Brexit, and the Yellow Vests.

    1. Ian Klaus
  5. A rendering of a co-living building in San Jose.
    Life

    The Largest Co-Living Building in the World Is Coming to San Jose

    The startup Starcity plans to build an 800-unit, 18-story “dorm for adults” to help affordably house Silicon Valley’s booming workforce.

    1. Sarah Holder
Maps
Click Here
Newsletters
Click Here
Facebook
Click Here
×