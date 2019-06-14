CityLab Daily: Where Renters Want to Move Next

As it turns out, lots of renters are eyeing a move to Tampa, Denver, and Baltimore, while people who want to skip town are most likely from Orlando, Detroit, and San Francisco. The map offers an interesting look at a set of renters who think about moving, but it doesn’t mean they’re actually going anywhere. CityLab’s Laura Bliss explains: Where America’s Renters Want to Move Next

Movin’ out: The rent is always cheaper on the other side. At least that appears to be the hope of many aspirational renters who search for new apartments in other cities. A new interactive from Apartment List shows where apartment hunters are looking for new digs outside of their own metro area.

Grenfell, Two Years Later

It’s been two years since the Grenfell Tower fire killed 72 people in London. Police have said they won’t consider bringing charges over the fire until the public inquiry is completed and submitted in 2021 at the earliest (Financial Times). But this week, survivors and relatives of the fire’s victims have brought a lawsuit against companies for products that fed the blaze, and they’ve chosen an unorthodox venue for the lawsuit: a Philadelphia court.

According to the New York Times, the lawyers filing the claim say they intend to link the disaster to design decisions made by three different companies based in the United States that produced cladding, insulation, and the refrigerator that ignited the blaze. While the materials themselves were manufactured in Europe, the lawsuit accuses the companies of exploiting lax English rules to sell products that would have been too flammable to sell in the U.S. CityLab context: Britain plans a memorial for Grenfell, a tragedy that’s far from over

