CityLab Daily: Who Drives the Uber Drivers?

The dinner event jammed up traffic and filled up the museum’s parking lot, and at 8:10 p.m. the company sent a text to drivers saying the event was full. Drivers took social media to vent their frustration (Block Club Chicago). It’s just one little rich episode, but it speaks to the big challenges the ride-hailing company and cities face, from keeping drivers happy to increased traffic congestion to the high cost of free parking . Maybe next time, pick a place closer to the L train?

Designated drivers: When Uber throws a party, who drives the drivers? The ride-hailing company discovered this question the hard way on Monday when it invited its gig workers to a drivers’ appreciation dinner at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago. The invitation promised each driver could bring three guests and that the party would include free parking. Turns out they all drove themselves, resulting in an “unplanned mess,” one would-be attendee told the Chicago Tribune .

—Andrew Small

