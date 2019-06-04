CityLab Daily: The Gray and Green Ways to Fight Floods

Andrew Small
Gray area: When it comes to flood infrastructure, lawmakers and engineers tend to lean toward “gray” solutions—pipes, levees, drainage channels, and retention basins. But two years after Hurricane Harvey deluged Houston, “green infrastructure” is gaining traction. As Texas invests in defenses against future floods, environmental advocates see a chance to leverage the benefits of natural features that are good at absorbing water, like prairies and sand dunes. That could offer a chance to buy up vacant lots or parking lots and restore them to natural landscape to reduce flood risks.
“That actually can do a lot for helping to manage the ‘flashy’ parts of flash floods,” says one advocate. “And you can scale that strategy out to a city and a regional level.” Still, Texas is better known for exploiting natural resources rather than preserving them, so it’s an open question whether it can get enough gray and green infrastructure in place to meet the challenge of the next big storm. Today on CityLab: ‘Green’ Flood Resilience Tiptoes Forward in Texas
For as long as there have been movies, there have been fictional visions of tech-forward futures. But few cities on film have inspired the awe of urbanists like Black Panther's Golden City, the capital of Wakanda, devised by production designer Hannah Beachler. In this special bonus episode of Technopolis, hosts Jim Kapsis and Molly Turner talk with Beachler about the role tech played in her meticulously crafted urban vision. Beachler, who won the Academy Award for her work in the film, helps us understand why the Wakandan city feels so right—and what she thinks some real-life tech-led urban designs are getting wrong. Listen here: Can Wakanda's capital city teach us to build better cities in the real world?
A comprehensive study of crash and street design data from 12 cities finds that roads with protected bike lanes make both cycling and driving safer.
A new study finds that higher percentages of wealthy, Asian, and white residents live in HOAs; and people pay a premium of about 4 percent for homes in HOAs.
As rising housing costs trigger a wave of evictions in Mexico City’s Centro Histórico, neighborhood residents are finding creative ways to resist.
A new study identifies powerful psychological factors that connect people to places, and that mean more to them than money.
New research has kicked off a war of words among urban scholars over the push for upzoning to increase cities’ housing supply.