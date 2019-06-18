CityLab Daily: Will Housing Swing the 2020 Election?

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

House divided: Everyone can agree—the rent is too damned high. That’s why Democratic presidential candidates keep pitching affordable housing plans to attract voters in 2020. But when it comes to solving the problem, any hints of consensus break down. There isn't a single progressive answer to the housing affordability crisis in part because there isn't even a clear partisan divide on the issue. And as messy as the politics of housing might seem in today's crowded Democratic presidential field, just wait until the Trump administration unveils the plan it's putting together.

What is clear is that there’s a national appeal for finding affordability solutions. For the issue to resonate at all in national politics is unusual by historical standards, and as candidates pitch the various ways they plan to address the problem, voters will have plenty of options to weigh. “Just in these first early months of the election season, we’ve already seen more attention on affordable housing policy than, I think, in entire presidential campaigns in history,” says one housing expert. CityLab’s Kriston Capps asks: Will Housing Swing the 2020 Election?