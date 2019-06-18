CityLab Daily: Will Housing Swing the 2020 Election?

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.
***
House divided: Everyone can agree—the rent is too damned high. That’s why Democratic presidential candidates keep pitching affordable housing plans to attract voters in 2020. But when it comes to solving the problem, any hints of consensus break down. There isn't a single progressive answer to the housing affordability crisis in part because there isn't even a clear partisan divide on the issue. And as messy as the politics of housing might seem in today's crowded Democratic presidential field, just wait until the Trump administration unveils the plan it's putting together.
What is clear is that there’s a national appeal for finding affordability solutions. For the issue to resonate at all in national politics is unusual by historical standards, and as candidates pitch the various ways they plan to address the problem, voters will have plenty of options to weigh. “Just in these first early months of the election season, we’ve already seen more attention on affordable housing policy than, I think, in entire presidential campaigns in history,” says one housing expert. CityLab’s Kriston Capps asks: Will Housing Swing the 2020 Election?
Cities start to question an American ideal: A house with a yard on every lot (New York Times)
Going “zero carbon” is all the rage. But can it stop climate change? (NPR)
How Teach for America evolved into an arm of the charter school movement (ProPublica)
When will the Mississippi River come for New Orleans? (Slate)
Landlords oppose Trump plan to evict undocumented workers (New York Times)
Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.
Most of the time, a new study finds, landlords file for eviction because it tilts the power dynamic in their favor—not because they want to eject their tenants.
Pro basketball follows the winner-take-all geography of America as a whole, with free agents gravitating to New York, L.A., and other big cities.
Most cities aren’t fond of letting people use parks after dark. But there are good lifestyle, environmental, and safety reasons to reconsider.
In a progressive shake-up, 32-year-old community organizer Candi CdeBaca will take her advocacy work to the city council.
A new report that tracks apartment searches between U.S. cities reveals the moving aspirations of a certain set of renters.