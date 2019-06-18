CityLab Daily: Will Housing Swing the 2020 Election?

  1. Andrew Small

Also: The AOC of Denver's city council, and a philanthropic boost for economic mobility.

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

House divided: Everyone can agree—the rent is too damned high. That’s why Democratic presidential candidates keep pitching affordable housing plans to attract voters in 2020. But when it comes to solving the problem, any hints of consensus break down. There isn't a single progressive answer to the housing affordability crisis in part because there isn't even a clear partisan divide on the issue. And as messy as the politics of housing might seem in today's crowded Democratic presidential field, just wait until the Trump administration unveils the plan it's putting together.

Mark Byrnes/CityLab/AP

What is clear is that there’s a national appeal for finding affordability solutions. For the issue to resonate at all in national politics is unusual by historical standards, and as candidates pitch the various ways they plan to address the problem, voters will have plenty of options to weigh. “Just in these first early months of the election season, we’ve already seen more attention on affordable housing policy than, I think, in entire presidential campaigns in history,” says one housing expert. CityLab’s Kriston Capps asks: Will Housing Swing the 2020 Election?

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

A Freeway Fight Launched Denver’s New Queer Latina Councilmember

In a progressive shake-up, 32-year-old community organizer Candi CdeBaca will take her advocacy work to the city council.  

Laura Bliss

NBA Free Agents Cluster in Superstar Cities, Too

Pro basketball follows the winner-take-all geography of America as a whole, with free agents gravitating to New York, L.A., and other big cities.

Richard Florida

In 1990s Oakland, Youth Voices Started A Movement

We Are Here, an exhibit at two museums in the Bay Area, documents candid 1990s’ conversations among Oakland youth and cops, and the activist work they ignited.

Sarah Holder

Why These Hong Kong Protests Are Different

Demonstrations in 2014 brought people like Joshua Wong to the attention of the world. These latest rallies are very different.

Timothy McLaughlin

The 10 Cities Getting a Philanthropic Boost for Economic Mobility

An initiative funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Ballmer Group focuses on building “pipelines of opportunity.”

Sarah Holder

What We’re Reading

Cities start to question an American ideal: A house with a yard on every lot (New York Times)

Going “zero carbon” is all the rage. But can it stop climate change? (NPR)

How Teach for America evolved into an arm of the charter school movement (ProPublica)

When will the Mississippi River come for New Orleans? (Slate)

Landlords oppose Trump plan to evict undocumented workers (New York Times)

Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.

About the Author

Most Popular

  1. A person tapes an eviction notice to the door of an apartment.
    Equity

    Why Landlords File for Eviction (Hint: It’s Usually Not to Evict)

    Most of the time, a new study finds, landlords file for eviction because it tilts the power dynamic in their favor—not because they want to eject their tenants.

    1. Rebecca Gale
  2. At an NBA game, a player attempts to block a player from the rival team who has the ball.
    Life

    NBA Free Agents Cluster in Superstar Cities, Too

    Pro basketball follows the winner-take-all geography of America as a whole, with free agents gravitating to New York, L.A., and other big cities.

    1. Richard Florida
  3. A cat lays flat on a bench at a park on the outskirts of Tokyo.
    Life

    Why Don't Americans Use Their Parks at Night?

    Most cities aren’t fond of letting people use parks after dark. But there are good lifestyle, environmental, and safety reasons to reconsider.

    1. Linda Poon
  4. a photo of Denver city council member Candi CdeBaca
    Transportation

    A Freeway Fight Launched Denver’s New Queer Latina Councilmember

    In a progressive shake-up, 32-year-old community organizer Candi CdeBaca will take her advocacy work to the city council.  

    1. Laura Bliss
  5. A map of apartment searches in the U.S.
    Maps

    Where America’s Renters Want to Move Next

    A new report that tracks apartment searches between U.S. cities reveals the moving aspirations of a certain set of renters.

    1. Laura Bliss
Maps
Click Here
Newsletters
Click Here
Facebook
Click Here
×