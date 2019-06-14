Navigator: Somewhere That’s Green

Sarah Holder/CityLab

“Nothing is harder to do than nothing.” So begins How to Do Nothing, a book by artist and critic Jenny Odell that examines how to reclaim your attention in a world that asks for more of it each day. I gobbled the book up recently after a friend pointedly gifted it to me, suggesting I could benefit from learning to stop every once in a while. The book doesn’t exactly lay out a five-point plan for doing “nothing,” but Odell does have some tips to help you get there, which include: Noticing nature, and appreciating it. I just moved to Oakland, where I’m trying to make that kind of noticing a habit. It’s not that hard: Every flower I meet on my morning commute still feels foreign and fresh and ebbs with new-home magic.

But Odell, who lives in Oakland, too, encourages diverging from those routines to seek out oases off the beaten path. So last weekend, I decided to visit her favorite local haunt, the Morcom Rose Garden. To get there, I biked to a bustling farmer’s market, then ascended sloping hills on foot. I arrived, flushed and sweat-soaked, to find what Odell calls architecture that “wants you to stay awhile.” Labyrinthine paths unfurled, hugged by roses. Down one, a wild turkey preened to impress a mate. Down another, a teenager took quinceañera photographs beside a glowing fountain, sprinkled with pale pink buds. Three miles from my house, I’d found another, calmer, world. Getting out of the city and into somewhere green is good for your mental health, recent studies suggest. But there are plenty of green spaces within city limits, too. In D.C., my favorite was Wangari Gardens, where I’d pick leeks from the communal veggie plots. In the New York town where I grew up, I’d watch ice floes drift along the Hudson. Once you find your place, though, what Odell suggests doing isn’t nothing, after all. It’s listening for the gruff sound of a turkey dragging its tail in the dirt; or stopping to smell a particularly red blossom, and locking eyes with a friendly volunteer gardener. “There’s something important that the moment of stopping to listen has in common with the labyrinthine quality of attention-holding architecture,” she writes. “In their own ways, each enacts some kind of interruption, a removal from the sphere of familiarity.”