CityLab Daily: Can This Factory Produce a Cheaper Apartment?

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Mod squad: Can a factory produce a cheaper apartment? Modular building has long been seen as a way to disrupt the construction industry, and in Chicago, one builder is making a serious play to bring it to fruition. The company, Skender, is fine-tuning its operations in a 100,000-square-foot factory that can produce a quintessential Chicago three-flat apartment building in 90 days, compared to nine months via traditional construction. The grand vision is for an assembly line that saves time and brings down costs, too.
Construction costs aren’t the only barrier to affordable housing, but the company thinks the factors it can address are worth trying. Today on CityLab, contributor Zach Mortice goes inside the apartment factory that hopes to make homes affordable.
