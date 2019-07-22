CityLab Daily: Everyday Architecture Deserves Respect

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

All the small things: Architecture isn’t just about big buildings. Daily life is full of small spaces that might not even register as structures that have been intentionally designed: Think subway entrances and bus stops, kiosks and gas stations, fountains and phone booths. They might not make grand design statements, but they have an underrated charm and nobility.

Unlike the architecture of the powerful, these little works of architecture often have to justify their continued existence in a commercial or functional way. To be preserved, they either have to gain iconic status or adapt to new uses. Today on CityLab, Darran Anderson writes there is “a danger of supposing” that such small structures “are unworthy of maintaining:” Why Everyday Architecture Deserves Respect