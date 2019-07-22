CityLab Daily: Everyday Architecture Deserves Respect

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.
***
All the small things: Architecture isn’t just about big buildings. Daily life is full of small spaces that might not even register as structures that have been intentionally designed: Think subway entrances and bus stops, kiosks and gas stations, fountains and phone booths. They might not make grand design statements, but they have an underrated charm and nobility.
Unlike the architecture of the powerful, these little works of architecture often have to justify their continued existence in a commercial or functional way. To be preserved, they either have to gain iconic status or adapt to new uses. Today on CityLab, Darran Anderson writes there is “a danger of supposing” that such small structures “are unworthy of maintaining:” Why Everyday Architecture Deserves Respect
How much is a view worth in Manhattan? Try $11 million (New York Times)
What Seattle learned from having the highest minimum wage in the country (Vox)
Why did Kamala Harris pick Baltimore for a campaign headquarters? (Baltimore Sun)
City planners eye self-driving cars as a chance to correct 20th century mistakes (Washington Post)
Democratic candidates criticize the business model of Uber and Lyft—and keep using them (Quartz)
Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.
Urbanites who battled the construction of the Interstate Highway System in the 1960s saved some neighborhoods—but many highways did transform cities.
Since EV drivers zip past gas taxes, they don’t contribute to the federal fund for road maintenance. A new working paper tries to determine whether plug-ins should pay up.
The places where we enact our daily lives are not grand design statements, yet they have an underrated charm and even nobility.
A new study claims the effects of neighborhood change on original lower-income residents are largely positive, despite fears of spiking rents and displacement.
Maps of urban heat islands show where residents can find pockets of cooler air in Boston, Philadelphia, Richmond, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C.