CityLab Daily: Hitting the Road

Let’s get outta here: Whether you’re fleeing the city or heading downtown for fireworks, the Fourth of July comes with a traditional travel warning: Prepare for traffic. This year, a record number of 41.4 million people will be traveling by car in the U.S., according to AAA’s forecast. That’s slightly less than half the number who hit the road for winter holidays, but travel times are still expected to triple for drivers in New York City, Boston, and Seattle on Wednesday and Thursday. Google Maps has a handy guide to when traffic historically has been the worst for Independence Day in 25 major U.S. cities.
The Trump administration’s effort to include a census citizenship question has been foiled, for now (New York Times)
Why homelessness is going down in Houston but up in Dallas (Texas Tribune)
Salt Lake City has one of the lowest rates of income inequality in the U.S., but it also ranks dead last for economic equality for women (The Guardian)
Why aren’t there more Bay Area barbecue spots? High costs, logistics, and NIMBYs (San Francisco Chronicle)
What’s it like to run 90 miles around the Beltway on the hottest day of the year? “Terrible.” (Washington Post)
What does it really mean when certain kinds of cities keep getting ranked as the world’s “most livable”?
Now that office walls have come down, workers are ducking into closet-sized “pods” for privacy and quiet. Is this a retreat from the open office or the next phase of it?
When cities fail to provide basic amenities like seats at bus stops, community organizations step in with creative DIY fixes.
Facing housing shortages and mass tourism, 10 major cities want the European Union to protect their ability to regulate vacation rentals at the local level.
A startup called Neighbor bills itself as an “Airbnb for storage,” allowing hosts to rent out their empty sheds, closets and basements for other people’s stuff.