CityLab Daily: Hitting the Road

Let’s get outta here: Whether you’re fleeing the city or heading downtown for fireworks, the Fourth of July comes with a traditional travel warning: Prepare for traffic. This year, a record number of 41.4 million people will be traveling by car in the U.S., according to AAA’s forecast . That’s slightly less than half the number who hit the road for winter holidays , but travel times are still expected to triple for drivers in New York City, Boston, and Seattle on Wednesday and Thursday. Google Maps has a handy guide to when traffic historically has been the worst for Independence Day in 25 major U.S. cities.

—Andrew Small

More on CityLab

What We’re Reading

The Trump administration’s effort to include a census citizenship question has been foiled, for now (New York Times)

Why homelessness is going down in Houston but up in Dallas (Texas Tribune)

Salt Lake City has one of the lowest rates of income inequality in the U.S., but it also ranks dead last for economic equality for women (The Guardian)

Why aren’t there more Bay Area barbecue spots? High costs, logistics, and NIMBYs (San Francisco Chronicle)

What’s it like to run 90 miles around the Beltway on the hottest day of the year? “Terrible.” (Washington Post)

