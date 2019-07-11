CityLab Daily: How Americans Use Air Conditioning

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
A/C 360°: People love to fight about the social and environmental consequences of staying cool indoors. Air conditioning gets a bad rap as an energy hog, but it may not be the villain it’s sometimes made out to be. In fact, heating actually makes up most of America’s energy use for controlling indoor temperatures: The United States uses four times as much energy heating homes as it does cooling them.
Part of that is just a matter of having many cities that are relatively far north, but even warm-weather American cities spend considerably more energy on heating than cooling. The heating-cooling gap is shrinking, however, as warmer states have added population faster than cooler states in recent decades. Still, the biggest fight over air conditioning isn’t whether to have it, but how to set it. CityLab data reporter David Montgomery has the numbers on America’s air conditioning habits. Read: 8 Charts on How Americans Use Air Conditioning
How cities and immigrants drove the controversy about the 1920 census (NPR)
Amazon HQ2 is upending Northern Virginia’s already unstable housing market (New York Times)
New Orleans braces for the dual threat of flooding and hurricanes (New Republic)
How are small farms surviving? Airbnb. (Vox)
Don’t count on regulators to make self-driving cars safe for pedestrians (Slate)
Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.
The U.S. government’s long-running Residential Energy Consumption Survey includes a lot of data on our A/C habits—and some surprises.
A new study uses camera footage to track the frequency of bystander intervention in heated incidents in Amsterdam; Cape Town; and Lancaster, England.
“The rise of the rest” may soon become a reality as once-lagging cities see growth of creative class employment.
A new report that tracks apartment searches between U.S. cities reveals the moving aspirations of a certain set of renters.
London’s newest destination, on North Greenwich Peninsula, shows why it’s time to stop copying New York City’s High Line.