CityLab Daily: Lessons From a Disaster That Wasn’t

Levee en rose: As Hurricane Barry headed toward the Gulf Coast last week, New Orleans stared down what could have been a “perfect storm” for catastrophic flooding. Louisiana uses different sets of infrastructure to control various kinds of high water: pipes, pumps, and canals for local rainfall; levees and walls for storm surges; and a complex flood control system for the rising Mississippi River. For a while, it looked like New Orleans would need to use all of them for Barry, all at the same time.

Luckily, the storm largely spared New Orleans, but it underscored the hard choices that flood-prone places face in a warmer, wetter climate. As Alexander Kolker, a coastal scientist at the Louisiana University Marine Consortium, writes, “Climate change will not only put stress on our infrastructure, but will make our decisions about how to use that infrastructure more difficult.” On CityLab: Hurricane Barry: Lessons From a Disaster That Wasn’t

Why Electric Scooters Companies Are Getting Serious About Safety

Lime has joined rival Bird in establishing a safety advisory board tasked with helping the e-scooter industry shape local regulations—and shake its risky reputation.

Sarah Holder

3 Skill Sets That Explain U.S. Economic Geography

Metro areas in the U.S. with higher cognitive and people skills, versus motor skills, perform better economically and are more resilient during downturns.

Richard Florida

How U.S. Child Care Is Segregated: a Brooklyn Story

At a daycare in a gentrifying Brooklyn area, is the entrance of racially diverse, middle-class families income integration, or more akin to colonization?

Kendra Hurley

Why Did Berlin Just Buy 674 Apartments?

To ward off rent hikes and evictions at the hands of new building owners, the city will purchase homes in the much-coveted Karl Marx Allee neighborhood.

Feargus O'Sullivan

How New York Is Tackling the Dramatic Inequity of Its Statues

She Built NYC, a project to rectify the gender imbalance in NYC’s monuments, is only one project of the city’s women-focused portal Women.NYC.

Molly Keisman

  1. A crowded street outside in Boston
    Life

    Surveillance Cameras Debunk the Bystander Effect

    A new study uses camera footage to track the frequency of bystander intervention in heated incidents in Amsterdam; Cape Town; and Lancaster, England.                            

    1. Richard Florida
  2. A photo of anti-gentrification graffiti in Washington, D.C.
    Equity

    The Hidden Winners in Neighborhood Gentrification

    A new study claims the effects of neighborhood change on original lower-income residents are largely positive, despite fears of spiking rents and displacement.

    1. Kriston Capps
  3. A woman wheels a suitcase on a platform toward a train.
    Transportation

    In Denmark's Train Dream, the Next Big City Is Only an Hour Away

    A newly revived rail plan could see Denmark’s trains catch up with its reputation for other types of green transit.

    1. Feargus O'Sullivan
  4. A photo of a refrigerator at a dollar store
    Equity

    To Save a Neighborhood, Ban a Dollar Store?

    Some local governments hope that more grocery stores will blossom in “food deserts” if the number of discount convenience retailers can be limited.

    1. Emily Moon
  5. Life

    Are These the Last Vape Shops in San Francisco?

    The city wants to stop the rise of teen vaping by banning the sale of Juul and other e-cigarettes. It could also mean the end of a particular kind of store.

    1. Sarah Holder
