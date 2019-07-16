CityLab Daily: Lessons From a Disaster That Wasn’t

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Levee en rose: As Hurricane Barry headed toward the Gulf Coast last week, New Orleans stared down what could have been a “perfect storm” for catastrophic flooding. Louisiana uses different sets of infrastructure to control various kinds of high water: pipes, pumps, and canals for local rainfall; levees and walls for storm surges; and a complex flood control system for the rising Mississippi River. For a while, it looked like New Orleans would need to use all of them for Barry, all at the same time.
Luckily, the storm largely spared New Orleans, but it underscored the hard choices that flood-prone places face in a warmer, wetter climate. As Alexander Kolker, a coastal scientist at the Louisiana University Marine Consortium, writes, “Climate change will not only put stress on our infrastructure, but will make our decisions about how to use that infrastructure more difficult.” On CityLab: Hurricane Barry: Lessons From a Disaster That Wasn’t
What New York City didn’t want the public to know: Its housing policy deepens segregation (New York Times)
The smartphone app that directly powers immigration raids (WNYC)
San Francisco considers raising taxes on the tech industry (Wired)
Volkswagen cheated on emissions standards, and a study says that made thousands of kids sick (Vox)
NYPD officer will not face federal criminal charges in Eric Garner’s death (NPR)
A new study uses camera footage to track the frequency of bystander intervention in heated incidents in Amsterdam; Cape Town; and Lancaster, England.
A new study claims the effects of neighborhood change on original lower-income residents are largely positive, despite fears of spiking rents and displacement.
A newly revived rail plan could see Denmark’s trains catch up with its reputation for other types of green transit.
Some local governments hope that more grocery stores will blossom in “food deserts” if the number of discount convenience retailers can be limited.
The city wants to stop the rise of teen vaping by banning the sale of Juul and other e-cigarettes. It could also mean the end of a particular kind of store.