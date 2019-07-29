CityLab Daily: The Racist History Behind Trump’s Attack on Baltimore

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.
***
Vermin supreme: When President Donald Trump tweeted this weekend that Baltimore is a “rat and rodent infested mess,” he was continuing a long pattern of using this kind of rhetoric to describe a majority-black city. This particular attack was in response to Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings, whose district includes West Baltimore, after Cummings criticized inhumane conditions at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Trump is hardly the first to weaponize the idea of an “infestation” to discriminate against African Americans, and that phenomenon has a special resonance in Baltimore. Early in the 20th century, city leaders used “the language of public health to restrict where African Americans could live,” writes Paige Glotzer, a historian of American housing segregation. Today on CityLab, she tells the story of how Baltimore’s policymakers pioneered racially discriminatory housing laws that were adopted nationwide, and how “the infestation language of the past century… has defined the whole landscape of American discrimination.” Read her perspective: The Racist History Lurking Behind Trump’s Attack on Baltimore
How “developer” became such a dirty word (New York Times)
Congress takes a new stab at passing self-driving car legislation (The Verge)
The census could undercount people who don’t have internet access (Slate)
Why polluted urban waterways are oddly charming (The Guardian)
California’s wildfire insurance is in crisis—and the real estate market is suffering (Sacramento Bee)
Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.
Just being born in a big city has a positive effect on later-life wages, new research finds.
Too often, men. And money. But a team of OpenStreetMap users is working to draw new cartographic lines, making maps that more accurately—and equitably—reflect our space.
The president’s Twitter attack on Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings reflect a law-and-order manifesto with a long history.
The advocacy group Livable California has led the resistance to the state’s biggest housing proposals. What's their appeal for “local control” really about?
As travelers overwhelm De Wallen—the neighborhood known for its sex industry—the city considers changing its appearance or moving it altogether.