CityLab Daily: The Story Behind the Internet’s Favorite Photo of Car Culture

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Summer breeze: If you spend a lot of time on social media, you’ve probably run into the image below, showing a strip chock full of gas stations and fast food joints. It’s an easy target for jokes about the homogeneity of the car-centric American landscape; people often comment that this garish tangle of highway signage could be just about anywhere in the United States.
What you see here, though, is a very strange and unique place: Breezewood, Pennsylvania. It’s a mega-rest-stop made possible by a quirk of federal highway funding that produced an awkward transition from Interstate 70 to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The composition of this photo is no lucky accident, either: Photographer Edward Burtynsky spent three days in 2008 scouting out the shot to organize the jumbled elements on the Breezewood strip into a majestic skyline of burger-and-bathroom-break spots. CityLab’s Amanda Kolson Hurley reports: The Story Behind the Internet’s Favorite Photo of Car Culture
Small towns fear they are unprepared for future climate-driven flooding (NPR)
How segregation keeps poor students of color out of richer nearby school districts (Vox)
With little oversight and funding, California’s water systems may be at risk (New York Times)
They said you could leave electric scooters anywhere—then the repo men struck back (The Verge)
