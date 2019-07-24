CityLab Daily: Food Aid Is at Risk for Millions of Americans

Also: Some good news for Europe’s car bans, and a city decides to make new land.

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here. *** What We’re Following On the table: The Trump administration is proposing a new rule that would strip some 3.1 million people of food aid under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Specifically, the administration wants to restrict states’ ability to decide who is eligible for food assistance, yielding cuts that would fall primarily on poor working families, children, seniors, and people with disabilities.