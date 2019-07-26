CityLab Daily: What NIMBYs Want

Also: Another 2020 housing plan, and when public housing was suburban-style.

What We're Following Backyard battleground: California's housing crisis has spurred a deep divide in the state's largely progressive metro areas. On one side of this debate stand the NIMBYs—often seen as older suburban homeowners fiercely resistant to any new development. Their young nemeses are the YIMBYs—Millennial urbanites who insist on squeezing in new housing wherever it can go. That generational clash has served to reduce each camp to cartoons, but it hasn't captured the nuances of the region's bitter struggle over housing supply; neither side seems interested in the hopes or fears of their adversaries, or their love of their cities and neighborhoods.

Perhaps most notable: a focus on rural housing. Her plan would address the roughly 54 million Americans who live in rural areas without an adequate supply of safe, affordable housing—folks who often go unnoticed in conversations about the high cost of housing on the coasts. The senator's plan calls for training, education, and other improvements to connect rural communities with housing developers, for example. Other candidates with less to say about rural or Native American housing may want to look to her plan for inspiration.

Klobuchar trumpets the local accomplishments of the Minneapolis 2040 plans in her calls to loosen restrictive zoning as a way to build more housing. Like several other candidates, she aims to increase the scope and reach of successful federal housing programs such as Section 8 and Low Income Housing Tax Credits. Given the reach of the affordable housing crisis—it touches every single county in America—maybe the candidates could get together in some kind of forum for discussion to hash out the details of these housing plans?

CityLab context: How Housing Became the Hottest Issue of the 2020 Elections —Kriston Capps