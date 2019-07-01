CityLab Daily: A Whole City Moves at Once

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Get moving: Everyone knows moving can be a pain. Now imagine tens of thousands of your neighbors all moving on the same day. That’s exactly what’s happening today in Montreal and across Quebec, where July 1 marks not only Canada Day, but also Moving Day.

In Montreal, that means about 70,000 households are schlepping their stuff around the city, participating in a 269-year tradition that may best be explained as a sort of collective psychosis. The result is a hectic, humid day filled with garbage-dumping and appliance-hauling. Every rentable truck in town is claimed, even the worst moving companies are booked up, and desperate DIY movers scramble to find friends willing to lend a hand in exchange for pizza and beer. Most Montrealers have a Moving Day tale of woe, whether it’s getting ditched by no-show movers or leaving pets behind. And yet, the madness continues. Today on CityLab: July 1 is Moving Day for All of Montreal’s Renters