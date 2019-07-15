CityLab Daily: Where the Creative Class Is Growing

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Get creative: Since the Great Recession, the members of what CityLab’s Richard Florida calls America’s “creative class” have flocked to just a handful of cities, chasing skill-demanding jobs in technology, education, and the arts that cluster in increasingly more expensive places. Just look at which places have the largest share of this high-talent workforce and you’ll see that the list looks much like it did in the mid-2000s. Cities like D.C., San Jose, and San Francisco lead the pack; a few other booming metros—Denver, Boston, and Seattle, for example—have shuffled places in the ranks of metro areas since then. For the most part, creative class workers concentrate in just a few cities.
But the creative class has grown in ranks, adding another 12 million workers across U.S. metro areas from 2005 to 2017. That remarkable growth has meant that places like Salt Lake City, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, and Las Vegas have increased their share of knowledge workers, giving credence to the idea that more affordable cities may be gaining the talent they need to get an economic boost. Today, Florida digs into the data: Where the Creative Class Is Growing
This spring, French photographer François Prost took an unconventional road trip across America: taking pictures of the exteriors of strip clubs from Miami to Los Angeles. The resulting series, “Gentlemen’s Club,” is a portrait of American culture and urbanism. The photos are striking in their placelessness, capturing utilitarian roadside attractions that lure in would-be clients with vibrant facades, flashy signs, and ample parking. More on CityLab: The Architecture of Adult Entertainment
Flint, Michigan, is becoming a destination for 2020 presidential candidates (Detroit Free Press)
Trump’s nationwide immigration raids fail to materialize (NPR)
This last-mile delivery startup wants to put robots in the bike lane (The Verge)
America’s addiction to absurdly fast shipping has an environmental cost (CNN)
Their family bought land one generation after slavery. The Reels brothers spent eight years in jail for refusing to leave it (ProPublica).
Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.
“The rise of the rest” may soon become a reality as once-lagging cities see growth of creative class employment.
At a daycare in a gentrifying Brooklyn area, is the entrance of racially diverse, middle-class families income integration, or more akin to colonization?
Hurricane Barry largely spared New Orleans, but it underscored that climate change brings complex impacts and hard choices.
A new exhibition looks back at the period of grand urban design and social reform in New York City, Boston, and Chicago.
In rapidly gentrifying areas of Queens and Brooklyn, the new population is spurring a gradual desegregation of some New York City public schools.