CityLab Daily: Why Children From Big Cities Earn More As Adults

Andrew Small
Andrew Small is a freelance writer in Washington, D.C., and author of the CityLab Daily newsletter (subscribe here). He was previously an editorial fellow at CityLab.
Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.
***
Oh, the places you’ll go: The economic advantages of living in a big city are significant, and have only grown in recent years. But does being born in a major metropolitan area give people a leg up for their whole lives? That’s the question explored in a new study, which tracks the connection between a person’s birth city and their earnings as an adult.
Looking at a sample of people in Britain over nearly two decades, the paper finds that a person’s birthplace can have a sizable effect on their wages. The benefits are larger for those who were born in a big city and stay there: They tap into the advantages of income, education, and social networks that small-town kids have a tougher time gaining access to. And when kids from big cities move, they tend to go where the benefits of urban life continue. CityLab’s Richard Florida looks at why urban babies might get a big boost later in life. Read: Why Children Born in Big Cities Earn More As Adults
America’s dual housing crisis and what Democrats plan to do about it, explained (Vox)
How federal flood policy is, and isn’t, addressing climate change (Curbed)
What happens after San Francisco gives homeless people a one-way ticket out of town? (San Francisco Chronicle)
Not much of the Senate’s $287 billion road-repair bill would go toward walking and biking infrastructure (Streetsblog)
Where all the 2020 candidates have lived—and where none have (Washington Post)
Tell your friends about the CityLab Daily! Forward this newsletter to someone who loves cities and encourage them to subscribe. Send your own comments, feedback, and tips to hello@citylab.com.
Just being born in a big city has a positive effect on later-life wages, new research finds.
Too often, men. And money. But a team of OpenStreetMap users is working to draw new cartographic lines, making maps that more accurately—and equitably—reflect our space.
A French environmental group is suing the city over widespread lead dust contamination released in the historic cathedral fire on April 15.
Eye-popping housing costs have convinced some presidential candidates that looser zoning should be a national cause.
The president’s Twitter attack on Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings reflect a law-and-order manifesto with a long history.