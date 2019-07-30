CityLab Daily: Why Children From Big Cities Earn More As Adults

  1. Andrew Small

Also: In Trump vs. Baltimore, no one is winning, and “toxic fallout” from the Notre Dame fire.

***

What We’re Following

Oh, the places you’ll go: The economic advantages of living in a big city are significant, and have only grown in recent years. But does being born in a major metropolitan area give people a leg up for their whole lives? That’s the question explored in a new study, which tracks the connection between a person’s birth city and their earnings as an adult.

Looking at a sample of people in Britain over nearly two decades, the paper finds that a person’s birthplace can have a sizable effect on their wages. The benefits are larger for those who were born in a big city and stay there: They tap into the advantages of income, education, and social networks that small-town kids have a tougher time gaining access to. And when kids from big cities move, they tend to go where the benefits of urban life continue. CityLab’s Richard Florida looks at why urban babies might get a big boost later in life. Read: Why Children Born in Big Cities Earn More As Adults

Andrew Small

More on CityLab

In Trump vs. Baltimore, No One Is Winning

In his tweets targeting Congressman Elijah Cummings, the president attacked a city that’s already suffering. We can try to ignore him, or try to fight back.

Karsonya Wise Whitehead

Did the Notre Dame Fire Poison Paris With Toxic Lead?

A French environmental group is suing the city over widespread lead dust contamination released in the historic cathedral fire on April 15.

Feargus O'Sullivan

Democrats Hear the ‘Yes in My Backyard’ Message

Eye-popping housing costs have convinced some presidential candidates that looser zoning should be a national cause.

Jenny Schuetz

Do Trees Boost Mental Health More Than Other Kinds of Green Space?

New research finds that, when a neighborhood’s green space leads to better health outcomes, tree canopy provides most of the benefits.

Tom Jacobs

The NIMBY Principle

The advocacy group Livable California has led the resistance to the state’s biggest housing proposals. What’s their demand for “local control” really about?

Laura Bliss

What We’re Reading

America’s dual housing crisis and what Democrats plan to do about it, explained (Vox)

How federal flood policy is, and isn’t, addressing climate change (Curbed)

What happens after San Francisco gives homeless people a one-way ticket out of town? (San Francisco Chronicle)

Not much of the Senate’s $287 billion road-repair bill would go toward walking and biking infrastructure (Streetsblog)

Where all the 2020 candidates have lived—and where none have (Washington Post)

