CityLab Daily: Why Children From Big Cities Earn More As Adults

What We’re Following

Oh, the places you’ll go: The economic advantages of living in a big city are significant, and have only grown in recent years. But does being born in a major metropolitan area give people a leg up for their whole lives? That’s the question explored in a new study, which tracks the connection between a person’s birth city and their earnings as an adult.

Looking at a sample of people in Britain over nearly two decades, the paper finds that a person’s birthplace can have a sizable effect on their wages. The benefits are larger for those who were born in a big city and stay there: They tap into the advantages of income, education, and social networks that small-town kids have a tougher time gaining access to. And when kids from big cities move, they tend to go where the benefits of urban life continue. CityLab’s Richard Florida looks at why urban babies might get a big boost later in life. Read: Why Children Born in Big Cities Earn More As Adults