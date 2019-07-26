Navigator: Baby, It’s Hot Outside

Braver souls still ventured outside: Artscape was jam-packed , as was the Apollo 50 festival in Washington, D.C. Indeed, as environmental economist Casey Wichman told me earlier this week , “people are still going to go outside when it’s hot out and they’re going to be exposed to extreme temperatures.” (Personally, I hate being indoors when the sun is shining.)

Instead, I cranked up my A/C, laid out some snacks, and settled for playing board games.

I had every intention of going to Artscape in downtown Baltimore last weekend. Then the heat wave came for the East Coast. The running joke is that the outdoor arts festival, billed as one of the largest in the nation, always falls on the hottest weekend of the year. This was the first time it was held in triple-digit temperatures.

The heatwave we just experienced is the new reality. The sweltering heat will force people to adapt, and in some ways that’s already happening. Wichman found that the heatwave didn’t stop people from going on runs and bike rides, they just adjusted when they did it. That same thing might happen on a larger scale, with regularly scheduled summertime events shifting to other parts of the year when the weather is less extreme.

For now, if you’re in the thick of it, heed those excessive heat warnings. Find ways to stay cool, whether that’s by staying indoors or visiting community pools. Large leafy parks are often some of the coolest places in town, as we see in these urban heat maps of East Coast cities.

The good thing about cities is that there are usually plenty to do indoors, too: Museums, movie theaters, maybe hit up one of those escape room or axe-throwing bars. Then again, there’s nothing wrong with staying home, either.

—Linda Poon

