Navigator: Underground Sanctuary

Kim Kyung Hoon/Reuters

There wasn’t anything unusual about the subway car, at first. It was quieter than most, maybe; and less sardined. Across from me, a woman in a blazer held a phone to her ear. Next to her, a woman’s eyes drooped after what could have been a long day. In the seat near me, a woman nursed a baby, her shirt pushed up. When we reached the next stop, the doors opened and only women walked in. I realized then that I was in one of Rio de Janeiro’s women-only subway cars, which occupy the first car of every train during weekday rush hours. A couple of male-presenting stragglers hung on straps alongside us and no one batted an eyelash, but most honored this gender line.