CityLab Daily: Don’t Say Scooters Destroy ‘Historic Character’

Old town road: Last week, a local vigilante began slapping “Save Historic Alexandria” stickers on scooters in Old Town Alexandria, the colonial-era heart of the Northern Virginia city. And while we’ve seen no shortage of reasons to criticize scooters, saying they threaten an area’s historic character puts a new spin on a classic complaint. Believe it or not, motorized scooters go all they way back to the 1910s, predating the establishment of Alexandria as a national historic district in 1946. (Aviator Amelia Earhart was a scooter fan back in the day.)
So what’s behind the “historic” defense? “Neighborhood change can be frightening to longtime residents,” CityLab’s Laura Bliss writes. But saying “I find change scary” isn’t likely to get you very far in city halls. Instead, pleading the cause of historic preservation can become a way for residents to oppose things like new bus lanes or housing, without having to resort to self-serving arguments for protecting parking spots or cherished views. Ultimately, people too often invoke history to defend a very narrow interpretation of it: their own recent memory of a place. On CityLab: Don’t Say Scooters Destroy “Historic Character”
When studies rank the economic performance of U.S. cities, they’re usually really talking about broader metro areas, made up of principal cities and their surrounding suburbs and exurbs. But looking at cities themselves is useful for considering their comeback. While Nashville, Boston, and San Francisco may rank high on lists of booming metro areas, they aren’t quite as high when you look at population or job growth within city limits. In the first of a four-part series on the economic performance of American cities, CityLab’s Richard Florida examines the fastest- and slowest-growing cities. Read: The Fastest Growing Cities Aren’t What You Think
Bernie Sanders unveils his Green New Deal plan (Vox)
How Opportunity Zones and co-working spaces joined forces (New York Times)
New York City’s school buses will now be routed by a ride-hailing algorithm (Fast Company)
Visiting a park boosts your happiness like Christmas morning, new research says (Washington Post)
Highway expansion is the Lone Star State’s status-quo solution to easing traffic—but it just makes more problems (Texas Observer)
Looking at the population and job growth of large cities proper, rather than their metro areas, uncovers some surprises.
Uber drivers in Europe and the U.S. are fighting for access to their personal data. Whoever wins the lawsuit could get to reframe the terms of the gig economy.
The rash of wildfires now consuming the Amazon rainforest can be blamed on a host of human factors, from climate change to deforestation to Brazilian politics.
The largest transit agency in the U.S. is building a mixed-use development next to a commuter rail station north of Manhattan.
Two new studies have revived the long-running debate over how police respond to white criminal suspects versus African Americans.