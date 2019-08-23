CityLab Daily: A Fictional Map, a Very Real Path to Recovery

Andrew Small
Out of the blue: Maps often tell us where we’re going—physically, in the real world, giving us a better sense of direction in the spaces we inhabit. But maps from works of fiction can be powerful, too, providing an avenue for understanding our own thoughts and feelings as they relate to a story. That’s what happened for CityLab alum Nicole Javorsky when she wandered into rare books store in Manhattan and encountered a copy of a book from her childhood, The Phantom Toolbooth, which features a fantastical map of the Lands Beyond.
“Inked in blue, the illustrations are utterly fanciful, and would never work for a to-scale map of the real world,” Nicole writes. But navigating the landmarks of Expectations, the Doldrums, or the Sea of Knowledge was never meant to be literal anyways. “The Lands Beyond represent the twists and turns of the labyrinths of one’s mind, on a search for wisdom.” Nicole reflects on how the map helped her find a path through struggles with depression in college. Read the latest in our Maps That Make Us series: The Phantom Tollbooth Was My Map to Recovery
Has a map changed your life? Tell us how a map has left an impression on you, or defined an important moment in your life. Submit your story here, and we’ll publish a selection of reader submissions in the coming weeks. Read more about what we’re looking for here.
