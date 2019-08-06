CityLab Daily: How to Understand Your Municipal Zoning Code

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

Zoning out: Municipal zoning codes evolved in the 20th century to shape how we build cities and how we live in them. But zoning, simply put, can be hard to understand. Discussions quickly fall into a maze of jargon and acronyms that can flummox all but the most attentive planning and policy nerds. When cities debate how to use their land—and when that can have such a wide range of consequences—shouldn’t the public be able to follow along?

In the latest installment of CityLab University, Benjamin Schneider offers a history of zoning and a glossary of key terms that can help anyone better understand how zoning works, and why it’s so important. These regulations are getting a growing amount of public scrutiny today, thanks to efforts in many cities and states to build more housing, boost sustainability, and remedy historic inequities. Here’s a cheat sheet to help you and your community join in those conversations: CityLab University: Zoning Codes