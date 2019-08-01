CityLab Daily: How U.S. Cities Score on Clean Energy

It’s not easy being green: Over the past two nights, CNN’s Democratic presidential debates dedicated a combined 20 minutes to climate change. That represents the most time spent discussing the issue on the national debate stage so far, after the network’s viewers told pollsters it was their top issue (New Republic). As candidates talk about their plans to decarbonize the U.S. economy to take on this urgent threat, cities have been taking action and setting their own ambitious goals to switch to renewable energy.

The highest-ranking cities are shown in darker blue. (ACEEE)

But there’s an awful lot more to be done, according to a new clean energy scorecard that ranks U.S. cities’ efforts to improve their energy efficiency. All in all, 48 cities have set goals to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, but only 11 are on track to meet those goals. A whopping 21 cities still lack sufficient data to even track their progress. The hope is that this new scorecard can help cities pick up the pace and do more to find energy savings. CityLab’s Linda Poon has the story: How American Cities Score on Clean Energy

The Double Whammy: Housing and Income Inequality

New research shows how housing and income inequality reinforce one another, effectively splitting the U.S. into two different economies.

Richard Florida

Gentrification Did Not Displace NYC’s Most Vulnerable Children

Using Medicaid data, researchers found that most low-income children in the city’s gentrifying neighborhoods stayed, even as affluent newcomers moved in.

Kriston Capps

Can a ‘Storefront Tracker’ Save New York City From Its Vacancy Crisis?

A first-of-its-kind law will give the city data on small businesses fleeing the city as retail rents skyrocket. But skeptics fear that won’t be enough.

John Surico

Hit by a Tourist Boom, Cities Wonder When to Stop Self-Promotion

Hot tourism markets like Vancouver are seeing record numbers of new visitors, straining local resources and giving city-boosters a novel problem.

Molly McCluskey

Why U.S. Cities Aren’t Using More Electric Buses

Two reports from the World Resource Institute look at the biggest barriers to electrifying the global bus fleet—and how cities can overcome them.

Linda Poon

