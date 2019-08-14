CityLab Daily: ‘Neither Plantation Nor Ghetto’

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Homecoming: Just outside of Cleveland, the childhood home of Toni Morrison sits in the working-class town of Lorain, Ohio. Morrison once described her home state as “neither plantation nor ghetto,” and that’s how professor Tara Conley, who grew up just over the bridge in Elyria, remembers it too.

Conley was already traveling home to the area when she learned of Morrison’s death. That’s when her journey became a pilgrimage to a place she once knew, but that now feels foreign. “Morrison’s home represented her gift to black people, a call on us to remember who we are by how we move in the world,” Conley writes today on CityLab. When returning, however, Conley found a town that’s pushing to forget that offering, and she gained a deeper understanding of Morrison’s prescient 2002 lecture about “the matter of foreignness.” Today on CityLab: In Toni Morrison’s Hometown, the Familiar Has Become Foreign