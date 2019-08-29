CityLab Daily: The One Weird Rule That Explains Urban Sprawl

Keep up with the most pressing, interesting, and important city stories of the day. Sign up for the CityLab Daily newsletter here.

***

What We’re Following

Drive time: In 1994, Cesare Marchetti, an Italian physicist, described an idea that has come to be known as the Marchetti Constant: Throughout history, urban dwellers—regardless of whether they walk, bike, ride, or drive—have been willing to travel for about an hour each day. Modern Atlanta may thus bear little resemblance to Ancient Greece or Medieval Paris, but residents of all three cities share this time-tested tendency to take on 30-minutes commutes.

The principle has profound implications for life in cities. New technologies have radically changed mobility over the centuries, and the footprints of cities have adapted as a result. But even as urban areas grew from two-mile-wide walking cities into eight-mile-wide streetcar cities into 40-mile-wide expressway cities, each new mode of transport eventually reaches its limit, putting strains on housing, jobs, and time. And many U.S. cities are reaching that breaking point now. Today on CityLab, Jonathan English takes us on a journey through 2,800 years of getting downtown: The One Weird Rule That Defines Urban Footprints